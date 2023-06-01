Sure Med Compliance Announces Partnership with Galt Phranchise Systems to Support Better Outcomes in Pain Patients

MOBILE, Ala., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure Med Compliance, a digital healthcare company focused on curbing the opioid-related overdose epidemic announces a partnership with Galt Phranchise™ Systems (GPS), the first and only franchisor that enables an entrepreneur or business entity to market and promote pharmaceutical and health-related products in their local markets.

Galt Pharmaceuticals

Both organizations have an aligned mission in supporting healthcare providers in the fight against the opioid epidemic through safer prescribing practices. Sure Med Compliance seeks to improve patient and provider outcomes in pain management settings through Perspectives in Caresm (PIC), it's scientifically validated electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO platform), while GPS partner, Galt Pharmaceuticals, is the manufacturer of a non-opioid combination prescription product for acute mild-moderate pain, that is a vital therapeutic option for healthcare providers.

Founded in 2016, Sure Med Compliance's technology combines an electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) platform that has been shown to improve outcomes for patients and providers in pain management settings, with a private marketplace that supports the commercialization of pain management therapeutics through delivering point-of-care advertising and real-world data. This partnership will benefit both organizations by creating a new distribution channel for the PIC program through Galt Franchisees, while using the PIC platform to create provider awareness around alternative non-controlled pain therapies.

Speaking on the partnership, John Bowman, CEO of Sure Med Compliance, said, "Strategies aimed at solving the current overdose epidemic must go beyond the identification of risk. To be effective, solutions must include making patients and providers aware of products that have the potential to decrease their reliance on non-novel opioid therapies. Our partnership with Galt Phranchise Systems aligns with our commitment to only partner with mission-based organizations that have the potential to improve outcomes in pain management settings."

Barry Patel, Galt CEO and Co-Founder, was quoted as saying "We are excited about our partnership with Sure Med Compliance because their state-of-the art reporting platform can identify patients at risk for opioid abuse, and we have a non-opioid pain medication that can help these patients. Through our partnership with Sure Med, Galt franchisees can build valuable relationships with pain management prescribers within their territories to educate them and support better outcomes for their patients."

About Sure Med Compliance. Based in Mobile Alabama, Sure Med Compliance is a healthcare technology company dedicated to creating safer exposures to controlled substances. Their novel digital health platform, Perspectives in CareSM has been shown in two clinical trials to improve provider and patient outcomes in pain management settings. They are currently offering a lifetime membership to Perspectives in CareSM, completely free, to the first 250 clinics to sign up.

About Galt Phranchise Systems. Based in Atlanta, GA, Galt Phranchise™ Systems (GPS) is the first and only franchisor to partner with a pharmaceutical company to create a unique franchise concept that allows an entrepreneur or business entity to market and promote pharmaceutical and health-related products in their local markets. With Galt Pharmaceuticals (www.galtrx.com) managing the high-barrier industry functions, Galt Phranchise™ Systems has worked hard in building the foundation and business systems that allow Phranchise Owners to focus on operating their truly patient-centric, local businesses. With over 500 territories available across the nation, GPS seeks entrepreneurial minded sales or healthcare professionals looking to disrupt the big pharma model by de-centralizing pharmaceutical sales and distribution. www.galtps.com.

