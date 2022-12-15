Sure Med Compliance Announces Strategic Engagement with Former U.S. "Drug Czar" & DEA Head

Engagement of Michael Best Advisors will bring policy and public affairs experience to digital products designed to address the opioid and addiction crisis

MOBILE, Ala., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure Med Compliance, a digital health startup focused on curbing the opioid-related overdose epidemic, today announced its engagement of Michael Best Advisors Principals Hon. Jim Carroll and Hon. Uttam Dhillon. Mr. Carroll served as the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) (colloquially known as the U.S. "Drug Czar") from 2019 – 2021; Mr. Dhillon served as the Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) from 2018 – 2020. Both have the distinction of having enjoyed unanimous confirmation by the United States Senate during their extensive careers in federal service.

"Sure Med Compliance was created to equip health care providers with scientifically validated clinical guidance and robust medicolegal protection," Sure Med Compliance CEO John Bowman stated. "Bringing patient and provider advocates like Mr. Carroll and Mr. Dhillon, who have intimate knowledge of this epidemic, will help position our solution as the leader in pain management risk mitigation."

Carroll and Dhillon will provide strategic insight and recommendations to the leadership of Sure Med Compliance, which provides services designed to mitigate patient risk and provider liability by offering opioid prescription guidance to providers to help their patients avoid misuse of medication.

"The United States is in the midst of a drug crisis," Carroll said. "I welcome the opportunity to advise Sure Med Compliance on ways to put their platform in the hands of the doctors on the front lines of this fight."

"As an early-stage startup, Sure Med Compliance is at an inflection point in their development," Dhillon added. "I'm excited to work with Sure Med Compliance and assist them in their important mission."

About Sure Med Compliance: Sure Med Compliance is the first and only digital health platform scientifically validated to mitigate risk to both patient and provider in pain management settings. The Sure Med Compliance novel program Perspectives in Care combines an electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) tool that reports clinical and medicolegal insights, with a brand-safe private marketplace, to improve outcomes for patients, physicians, and the companies equipping them to responsibly treat pain. Visit suremedcompliance.com for more information.

Hon. Jim Carroll's bio: Available here.

Hon. Uttam Dhillon's bio: Available here.

Contact:

Austin McCool

(812) 205-8426

[email protected]

