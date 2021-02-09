Sure Med Compliance Begins Recruitment of Participating Clinics for First Ever Clinical Trial, Measuring Opioid Prescriber Liability

MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure Med Compliance (Sure Med) has begun recruiting clinics within the Southeastern US, to participate in a clinical trial studying the effectiveness of a novel software intervention in mitigating the risks associated with opioid prescribing. The trial is being funded through an SBIR grant provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and conducted by Sure Med Compliance and members of the University of Florida's Pharmaceutical Outcomes and Policy department of the College of Pharmacy. This research involves both physicians and patients in pain management settings and is the first to measure prescriber liability as it pertains to completeness of chart documentation. Furthermore, investigators will study whether liability plays a role in how physicians manage pain patients.

Sure Med's CEO, John Bowman spoke to the significance of this study, saying "Understanding how liability affects prescriber confidence and ultimately patient outcomes is of the utmost importance, given the prodigious increase in unintentional overdose deaths caused by illegally manufactured fentanyl (IMF)."

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), fentanyl was responsible for more than half of all drug-involved overdose deaths in 2019 and preliminary counts are expected to show an increase again in 2020. There is evidence that the recent decrease in prescription opioid consumption negatively correlated with overdose deaths, much of which was due to regulatory and environmental changes.

Dr. Abraham Hartzema spoke to the goal of the trial, "With this research, we aim to study a very important and viable solution to the opioid crisis. By supporting opioid prescribers in meeting the medicolegal standards, we believe the Care Continuity Program® (CCP) will mitigate risk to both the provider and patient."

Participating clinics will be asked to participate in Continuing Medical Education, use of a web-based software and chart audits. Results for this trial could be published as early as first quarter, 2022..

Sure Med Compliance (Sure Med), a Mobile Alabama based company, initially launched its proprietary software, The Care Continuity Program® (CCP), into the Alabama market in 2018. This program, which helps identify a patient's level of suitability for controlled substance therapy, has also been shown to mitigate provider risk, when combined with specific continuing medical education on safe prescribing. Sure Med plans on studying both patient and provider outcomes and hopes to use data from this study to further improve its software platform. The CCP is currently licensed directly to clinics as a SaaS product and is also white labeled by pharmaceutical companies which promote novel opioid therapies, as a patient and provider support program.

