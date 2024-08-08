Sure Med Compliance Partners With Corganics to Improve Education and Access to Clinical CBD Products in Pain Management Settings

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure Med Compliance, a digital healthcare company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients, providers, and the life sciences companies equipping them to responsibly treat pain, and Corganics, a life sciences company providing clinical CBD products to healthcare professionals, announced today a partnership to increase patient access to Corganics product line of non-opioid therapeutics.

Corganics

Perspectives in Care℠ (PIC) by Sure Med Compliance is the first and only electronic patient-reported outcome platform that uses data from the electronic health record and information collected from the patient, in between visits, to ensure patients get access to safe and appropriate care in pain management settings, and doctors meet the associated medicolegal standards. As a mission partner, Corganics will have access to the largest network of pain management patients and providers in the United States to promote their clinical CBD therapies and will integrate with the PIC digital platform to streamline the ordering and delivering of their products.

John Bowman, CEO of Sure Med Compliance said, "Our mission to reduce the pain industry's reliance on non-novel opioid therapies is strengthened each time we lock arms with like-minded people and organizations. Corganics represents a much-needed solution for healthcare providers looking for alternative options when treating chronic pain. Their clinical CBD products are the cleanest, safest, and most transparent on the market, giving physicians a trusted therapy, free from contaminants commonly found in retail CBD."

The CBD market reached USD 7.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 36 billion by 2033. A OnePoll survey of U.S. adults found that 60% of respondents have tried a CBD product, and 78% of Corganics customers report using Corganics Clinical CBD products for the purpose of easing pain. Corganics has spent nearly a decade formulating clinical CBD to meet the strict requirements for use in healthcare settings. Their products offer up to 3 times the absorption and bioavailability of retail CBD, undergo rigorous laboratory testing, and are free from impurities and THC that could cause compliance issues for patients and providers in pain management settings.

Corganics Co-Founder and CEO Chad Collins said this about the partnership, "Corganics seeks partnerships with reputable organizations that share our mission of bridging the gap for patients searching for safe and effective therapies alongside their healthcare professionals. We appreciate that Sure Med Compliance engages with forward-thinking, respected pain medicine practices in the U.S., providing tremendous value to their physician partners. It is an honor for us to play a role in combating the opioid epidemic by offering these practices access to Corganics Clinical CBD products."

About Sure Med Compliance

Sure Med Compliance is an industry-leading pain management digital health company on a mission to end the overdose epidemic. They aim to accomplish this by compliantly collecting Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) and using that data to remove the barriers to appropriate pain care. Their digital health solution, Perspectives in Care (PIC) delivers medicolegal insights at the point of care and educates providers on novel pain therapies. In addition, the PIC platform helps life sciences companies bring new, novel products to market faster and with purpose. For more information, visit suremedcompliance.com.

About Corganics

Corganics is a medically focused life sciences company created by senior pharmaceutical industry leaders and physician advisors. Corganics is dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of medical grade cannabinoid (CBD) therapeutic products utilizing cutting edge absorption technology in their delivery. Corganics products are superior in quality to retail CBD while being cleaner, safer, more transparent, THC-free and are the most trusted and recommended CBD therapy in the U.S. and exclusively available through healthcare professionals. For more information, visit corganics.com.

