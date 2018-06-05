Sure Shot Drilling announces the CEO appointment of former Blackeagle Energy Services Chief Executive, Rick Barrett

"Rick's appointment is an exciting milestone in our history and is an example of the Board's commitment to the company's continued success and growth. We feel fortunate to have someone of Rick's caliber and track record joining our team and we look forward to the positive influence he will bring to the business," said Michael Mack, Chairman of the Board.

Barrett added, "I am thrilled to join the committed and talented employees of Sure Shot. It is a company that has a lot going for it including its customers, employees and owners. As increasing investments are made in utility infrastructure more of it will be installed using trenchless technologies like those Sure Shot provides. My goal is to make certain that we continue to competently serve our existing customers while seizing the opportunities that our expanding market provides."

About Sure Shot Drilling

Sure Shot Drilling, LLC is a Colorado based provider of horizontal directional drilling, and associated services, for the installation of underground utilities. The company serves the oil and gas, telecommunications, electrical, water and sewer industries. Sure Shot Drilling, LLC was founded in March of 2015 following the asset purchase of Sure Shot Drilling, Inc. by Diamond State Ventures and Banyan Investment Partners.

About Diamond State Ventures

Founded in 1999 with its first fund, Diamond State Ventures is a licensed Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") engaged in providing debt and equity financing to lower middle-market companies across the United States. With approximately $225 million in invested and committed capital across three funds, DSV will participate in a variety of transactions including growth/expansion financings, recapitalizations and buyouts. Importantly, DSV seeks to invest in exceptional businesses managed by extraordinary people who possess a record of achievement, integrity and determination.

About Banyan Investment Partners

Banyan Fund, L.P. was founded in 2002 to provide mezzanine capital to smaller middle-market companies headquartered primarily in the Southeastern United States. Mezzanine capital is used to supplement a company's debt capacity beyond banks' credit limitations and is a substantially cheaper and less dilutive alternative to equity financing. We strive to contribute beyond the capital we provide to our clients, by entering into a close partnership arrangement with management teams coupling high integrity with a desire to build substantial enterprise value.

