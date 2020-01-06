SureCall Announces Availability of the Industry's First 5G Cellular Signal Booster

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special to CES – SureCall, the performance leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, today announced the availability of the world's first 5G signal booster, the Force8 . The Force8 will boost 5G connectivity for specific bands in commercial buildings throughout urban, suburban, and rural areas across North America.

The Force8 is engineered to amplify cellular signals for T-Mobile's™ 600 MHz band and AT&T's™ 2.3 GHz band, both of which fall under the Frequency Range 1 (FR1) spectrum of enhanced 4G and early 5G adopters. Like SureCall's current line-up of signal boosters, the Force8 will also boost 3G and 4G LTE signals for all North American carriers.

"Due to the natural signal range and penetration challenges of 5G technology, many buildings will require the assistance of 5G signal boosters to enable reliable cellular connectivity for users," said Hongtao Zhan, CEO and founder of SureCall. "The Force8 is an innovation in cellular boosting technology and is designed to solve the problems of poor 5G signals."

In addition to redefining the limits of signal booster technology, the Force8 also features built-in compatibility with the SureCall Cloud Remote Management Platform . The comprehensive SureCall Cloud is an intuitive platform that enables the monitoring, management and optimization of commercial signal booster deployments from any location.

Additional Force8 features include:

Highest-gain on 3G & 4G LTE bands across all North American carriers

Best-in-class in-building coverage of up to 80,000 sq ft

Accommodates any floor plan with a variety of antenna options

Pricing for the Force8 starts at $6,999 and can be customized depending on the application, size and scope of the installation. The Force8 requires carrier approval and must be installed by a professional integrator in any building. To learn more about the Force8, visit www.surecall.com/where-to-buy/commercial/force8-5g.

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017 & 2020 CES Innovation Award, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its patented engineering with top-quality materials and comprehensive lifetime support to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices, and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA, and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability, and performance.

For more information, stop by our blog or visit us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE SureCall

Related Links

http://www.surecall.com

