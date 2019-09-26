SureCall Announces the N-Range 2.0 Signal Booster for Vehicles

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall, the performance leader in cell signal booster solutions, today announced the next development in the award-winning car cell phone signal booster line: the N-Range 2.0 . This model features a new and improved cell phone cradle with spring-loaded gripper arms that can securely fasten virtually any size cell phone. It also continues to offer Extended Range Technology™️ (ERT) performance, helping users maintain voice and data connectivity while on the go throughout the weakest of coverage areas.

"While we received rave reviews on the initial launch of the N-Range, we also listened to our fans loud and clear when they gave us their feedback regarding the cradle," says SureCall VP of Marketing Jon Bacon. "As a result, we immediately went back to the drawing board and designed a more convenient and sturdy spring-loaded grip cradle that provides more convenient and seamless usage."

The N-Range 2.0 will also continue to offer both the vent clip mount as well as the permanent dash mount or optional adhesive strip; both mounts connect to the newly upgraded phone cradle using the same ball joint.

Cradle aside, the N-Range 2.0 provides the same great performance, driven by SureCall's exclusively patented ERT technology which increases the vehicle-to-tower range for more miles of uninterrupted voice and data connectivity. Under the ERT architecture, the N-Range 2.0 boosts cellular signals closer to their source, offering big performance from a compact package. This means that N-Range 2.0 users will continue to enjoy increased freedom from cell towers with a reliable cell phone signal that stays with them throughout larger areas of "dead zones."

Features Include:

High performance in a compact frame for the solo traveler who desires clearer calls/texts, uninterrupted streaming, and faster data speeds through weak cell signal areas of the road.

Improves cell signals for all North American carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Bell, Telus, Rogers, Telcel, and all others within the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Supports all cellular devices, including mobile hotspots and data hubs for the single user.

Conserves the battery life of your devices by shouldering the burden of the signal transmissions, allowing your device to efficiently operate at lower power levels.

by shouldering the burden of the signal transmissions, allowing your device to efficiently operate at lower power levels. Hands-free support for all signal bands, including 2G, 3G, 4G LTE data and more. This means users can call, text, stream, use data, and run applications without needing to handle the device.

ERT-enabled performance for faster data speeds and increased vehicle-to-cell-tower distance.

for faster data speeds and increased vehicle-to-cell-tower distance. Upgraded non-magnetic cradle for effortless installation and secure usage.

Availability

SureCall's N-Range 2.0 is now available with pricing starting at $199.99 ($249.99 CND). As with all our other boosters, the N-Range 2.0 is covered by a 60-day no questions asked money back, lifetime US-based technical support, and a 3-year hardware warranty to ensure satisfaction at no risk to shoppers.

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017 CES Innovation Award, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its patented engineering with top-quality materials and comprehensive lifetime support to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices, and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA, and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability, and performance.

For more information, stop by our blog or visit us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

