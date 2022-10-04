SureCall Cellular Signal Booster Now Available in Select Sam's Club Locations

The leader in signal-boosting technology brings its powerful Fusion4Home booster to Sam's Club customers across the U.S.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall , the technology-leading cellular signal booster manufacturer, today announced that an exclusive version of its popular best-selling Fusion4Home will be available to consumers in select Sam's Club locations across the country.

"We're thrilled to be working with Sam's Club to bring our award-winning cell phone signal boosters to more people than ever before. This partnership will allow consumers to get a truly hands-on experience with the booster and brand," said Frankie Smith, Vice President of Business Development for SureCall. "Fusion4Home is trusted by customers across the U.S. for its incredible cell signal boosting power to help people stay connected in homes and offices alike."

The SureCall Fusion4Home is the most powerful cell signal booster in its class and is a comprehensive DIY installation for home or office use. Together with the increased uplink power and upgraded cable, the Fusion4Home provides 8X more connecting power for homes and offices in the most challenging signal locations for improved voice, text, and data (sometimes referred to as cellular WiFi) with all U.S. carriers.

Designed to boost the signal inside a building or home of up to 5,000 square feet, the Fusion4Home is more powerful than ever with the exclusive and newly upgraded 50-foot coax cable giving users a helpful 65% more power and less cable loss than ever before. That translates to a larger coverage area and better signal throughout the home.

Key Features include:

Improved 5G/4G LTE voice, text and data signals for all U.S.carriers

Reduced missed and dropped calls and increased data speeds

SureCall's proprietary 2XP technology delivers 2x uplink power for best performance in remote areas

Improves indoor coverage and connectivity for multiple simultaneous users on all 5G/4G phones and devices, including hotspots.

Designed, assembled and tested in the USA with high-quality components and includes industry best 3-year warranty with lifetime US-based tech support

The Fusion4Home with RG-11 coaxial cable will be available for $399.99 at select Sam's Club locations.

Visit www.SureCall.com to learn more about SureCall's products for home, office and in-vehicle use.

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters, and the technology leader in 5G development for the industry. SureCall is also a Verizon partner, working with the carrier on multiple projects including network infrastructure and consumer signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017, 2020 and 2022 CES Innovation Awards, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its experienced booster engineering and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by the company blog or connect with the team on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE SureCall