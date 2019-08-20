SureCall Earns Inc. 5000 Title for Fourth Consecutive Year

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, signal booster manufacturer SureCall announced its recognition as the No. 3471 rank on the 2019 Inc. 5000 , marking SureCall's fourth consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. Magazine list. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at America's fastest-growing private companies with giants such as Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, Yelp, and Zillow all having enjoyed a similar honor during their early years.

Companies on the list are ranked based on their percentage of revenue growth over the last three years. SureCall's strong retail and reseller partnerships, combined with its patented technology, have been important drivers in its average growth rate of 101% over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row is incredibly exciting for every single person on the team and validates the hard work they've put into helping SureCall grow and emerge as the industry leader," said SureCall CEO Hongtao Zhan. "As 5G becomes more mainstream, we will continue to lead the field with innovative solutions that enable a more connected way of life while paving the way for the next generation of communications."

This year's Inc. 5000 list was particularly competitive, as it demonstrated accelerated growth over previous years with an astonishing three-year average growth of 454% and a median rate of 157%. The aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018 and accounts for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter elaborates further on the gilded road towards prosperity. "The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success. There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth," he states. "But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017 CES Innovation Award, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its patented engineering with top-quality materials and comprehensive lifetime support to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices, and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA, and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability, and performance.

