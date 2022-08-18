SureCall Fusion Professional 2.0 Provides Fastest Data Speeds and Seamless Cellular Connectivity in the Weakest Signal Areas

Leader in innovative signal-boosting technology introduces Canada's first ultra-wideband cell signal booster for home and office use.

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall , the technology-leading cellular signal booster manufacturer, today announced Fusion Professional 2.0, the most powerful 8-band consumer signal booster designed for home or office. Fusion Professional 2.0 features the most advanced, spectrum-rich and future-friendly cellular amplifier available in Canada providing users with seamless, powerful connections even in the most challenging signal environments.

Created with current and future cell networks in mind, SureCall's latest innovation is the first ultra-wideband signal booster in Canada that covers eight bands of amplified spectrum. This means double the boosted spectrum with three additional frequency bands: 600 MHz (Rural 5G), AWS-3 (Urban 5G) and 2600 (Urban High Capacity), which delivers reliable 5G and 4G LTE connectivity for all Canadian carrier networks including Bell, Telus, and Rogers.

"Finding a clear signal is a challenge we can all relate to, regardless of whether we live in the middle of a big city or in a rural area," said Frankie Smith, Vice President of Sales for SureCall. "Fusion Professional 2.0 is a big step forward for boosters, featuring our patented technology combined with the most innovative engineering in the industry for the most reliable 5G connection for all users."

Additional highlights of the Fusion Professional 2.0 include:

The best boosting in the business — SureCall's proprietary 2XP technology doubles the transmit power back to the cell tower, ensuring a strong reliable connection even in the weakest signal areas.

— SureCall's proprietary 2XP technology doubles the transmit power back to the cell tower, ensuring a strong reliable connection even in the weakest signal areas. Connecting everyone and their devices — Fastest data speeds and signal quality increases for any device within range of the signal booster, including seamless 5G/4G LTE connectivity for all phones, devices and hotspots.

— Fastest data speeds and signal quality increases for any device within range of the signal booster, including seamless 5G/4G LTE connectivity for all phones, devices and hotspots. Top-quality equipment and components — SureCall boosters feature multiple patented technologies that deliver maximum performance across the largest coverage areas with top quality parts, guaranteeing connection in even low signal areas.

— SureCall boosters feature multiple patented technologies that deliver maximum performance across the largest coverage areas with top quality parts, guaranteeing connection in even low signal areas. American, guaranteed — Fusion Professional 2.0 is designed, assembled and tested in the USA , and includes an industry-best three year warranty and lifetime US-based tech support.

The Fusion Professional 2.0 is available through authorized resellers and online marketplaces in Canada, including SureCallBoosters.ca, CellBooster.ca and more.

Visit SureCall.com/ca to learn more about SureCall's products for home, office and in-vehicle use.

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters, and the technology leader in 5G development for the industry. SureCall is also a Verizon partner, working with the carrier on multiple projects including network infrastructure and consumer signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017, 2020 and 2022 CES Innovation Awards, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its experienced booster engineering and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by the company blog or connect with the team on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

