SureCall Introduces Fusion4Home Max, Strongest Residential Cell Booster For Maximum Coverage and Connectivity

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall, the technology and performance leader among cell phone signal booster manufacturers, today introduced the Fusion4Home Max, its strongest all-carrier residential booster that is purpose-built for areas with the weakest cellular signals. Designed for use in rural and suburban homes and areas with partially blocked signals, the Fusion4Home Max boosts voice, text and data signals on all North American cellular networks.

As the first home cellular booster to feature SureCall's patented Extended Range Technology™ (ERT), which overcomes the signal loss in the outdoor cable, the Fusion4Home Max amplifies cell signals at the strongest point outside the building before sending inside. This enables the Fusion4Home Max to provide maximum coverage and connectivity for multiple simultaneous users on all 4G LTE and 5G cellular devices, including hotspots.

"This is an engineering breakthrough years in the making, and is vital in today's challenging cellular landscape," said SureCall CEO Hongtao Zhan. "The Fusion4Home Max is the perfect solution to deliver improved signal strength for everyone in the home, no matter their device or carrier. The cutting-edge technology of the Fusion4Home Max transforms customers' current connectivity more than any other home cellular signal booster."

SureCall's Fusion4Home Max also features the company's patented 2XP technology, which doubles uplink transmission power to cell towers to help users stay connected in even the most remote and signal deprived locations. The combination of ERT and 2XP technologies gives SureCall's Fusion4Home Max a clear technological advantage among all-carrier in-home cell signal boosters

Additional features and benefits of the Fusion4Home Max include:

Highest Gain/More Coverage – Fusion4Home Max offers the highest system gain in its class, which provides maximum indoor coverage

– Fusion4Home Max offers the highest system gain in its class, which provides maximum indoor coverage Highest Quality Signal/Better Data Performance - Fusion4Home Max produces the highest quality signal to improve data and streaming experiences on mobile devices

- Fusion4Home Max produces the highest quality signal to improve data and streaming experiences on mobile devices Reliable Quality – SureCall products are designed, tested and built in the U.S. with top-quality materials and come with an industry-best three year warranty and lifetime tech support

– SureCall products are designed, tested and built in the U.S. with top-quality materials and come with an industry-best three year warranty and lifetime tech support Improved Battery Life – Drastically boosted signal strength means cell users in remote areas won't need to recharge their mobile device multiple times per day

Visitors to CEDIA Expo 2021 can get a hands-on review of the Fusion4Home Max and see all of SureCall's leading products at Booth 4260. CEDIA Expo 2021 runs from September 1-3 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.

The Fusion4Home Max will be available in October 2021. Learn more about the Fusion4Home Max here and SureCall's industry-leading technology and products at SureCall.com .

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017 & 2020 CES Innovation Award, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its experienced booster engineering and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by our blog or visit us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE SureCall

Related Links

https://www.surecall.com

