SureCall Joins The National Systems Contractors Association

FREMONT, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall, the technology leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, today announced it has joined the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA), a not-for-profit association representing the commercial integration industries.

NSCA is the leading association representing the commercial integration industry and a powerful advocate for those who work within it, including systems contractors/integrators, product manufacturers, consultants, sales representatives, architects, specifying engineers and other allied professionals. It is dedicated to serving its contractor members and all channel stakeholders through advocacy, education, member services and networking designed to improve business performance.

"We are thrilled to join NSCA, and to bring our decades of experience in Passive DAS systems including our cutting edge 4G/5G signal booster technology to the association," said Frankie Smith, vice president of sales at SureCall. "SureCall is leading the industry with its patent-pending 5G network signal booster, helping to drive forward the next steps in wireless technology across the globe. Through our technology carriers we will be able to deliver next-generation speeds in a highly cost-effective manner. SureCall's network booster is the most powerful on the market, providing the largest coverage footprint according to FCC test results, while still being power efficient enough to run on solar with no connection to the power grid."

US-owned and operated, SureCall designed its Passive DAS system to work in a number of environments from residential and education (K-12 and higher learning) to large commercial spaces. The company recently completed a 160,000-square-foot installation for a leading motorsports manufacturer in Gainesville, Florida, helping to provide strong wireless service where it wasn't previously available. This manufacturing facility adds to SureCall's portfolio of companies across North America that trust them to provide enterprise-grade booster solutions to keep their employees and associates connected and productive with reliable indoor signal.

Passive DAS systems have approval provided by all North American cell phone carriers and every SureCall cell phone signal booster is FCC approved. An additional benefit to engineers, building managers, IT admins, and others who manage Passive DAS solutions is the ability to manage the system via the SureCall Cloud. This allows them to set up alerts, notifications, monitor and make adjustments to the system remotely. SureCall leads the industry with its cloud-based signal booster management tool, Sentry which is part of their industry-best product support suite that includes professional iBwave system designs by their US-based design experts.

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017 & 2020 CES Innovation Award, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its experienced booster engineering and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by our blog or visit us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About NSCA

The National Systems Contractors Association is a powerful advocate for all who work in the integration industry, including systems contractors/integrators, product manufacturers, consultants, sales representatives, architects, specifying engineers and other allied professionals. NSCA is dedicated to serving its contractor members and all channel stakeholders through advocacy, education, member services, and networking designed to improve business performance.

