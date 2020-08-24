SureCall Lands on the Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, SureCall, the performance leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, has found itself among America's fastest-growing companies, landing once again on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list. SureCall is recognized alongside many other highly successful businesses, which early on, were also listed on the Inc. 5000, including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names.

Companies are ranked based on their percentage of revenue growth over the last three years. SureCall has experienced 63% growth over that period of time as demand for its cellular signal boosters has continued to grow, which landed SureCall at No. 4,779 on the list.

"The last five years have been an incredible ride and we foresee the next five years will be even more successful," said Hongtao Zhan, SureCall's founder and CEO. "As the future of work evolves and the rise of 5G wireless, the need for boosting technology will continue to surge. We're excited about what the future holds and see our best days are ahead of us."

SureCall designs, manufactures, and sells industry-leading cell phone signal boosters that eliminate dropped calls and increase data speeds for all North American carriers. The company's product catalog includes boosters for homes and home offices, vehicles, RVs, and small and large buildings that enhance connectivity for people and businesses. SureCall's cellular signal boosters are trusted by customers ranging from residential home, apartment, and vehicle owners to commercial enterprises such as Marriott, Chrysler, Hewlett-Packard, NASA, and Stanford, among others.

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017 & 2020 CES Innovation Award, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its patented engineering with top-quality materials and comprehensive lifetime support to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance.

