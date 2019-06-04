SureCall Launches Fusion2Go 3.0 NMO Fleet to Ensure Reliable Cell Service for Commercial Needs on the Road

FREMONT, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SureCall, the performance leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, announced the availability of the SureCall Fusion2Go 3.0 NMO Fleet. This new signal booster kit is as rugged as it is powerful to meet the needs of any boundary pusher, fleet or commercial vehicle.

The new Fusion2Go 3.0 NMO Fleet outperforms all other in-vehicle cell signal boosters on the market with twice the output power and significantly faster data speeds. These performance advantages have made it the trusted solution by law enforcement, delivery drivers, commercial fleets, and even storm chasers.

"For many customers, a traditional magnet mount outside antenna is sufficient, but many of our customers need something more rugged that is permanently attached," said Hongtao Zhan, founder & CEO at SureCall. "That's why we're announcing the NMO kit typically used in fleets. Coupled with the most powerful vehicle signal booster on the market, it's an excellent accessory for public safety, fleets and others who require a fixed solution."

The Fusion2Go 3.0 NMO Fleet signal booster is permanently mounted atop any vehicle to withstand the most rugged work and weather conditions. The permanent nature of this antenna requires the help of a professional installer, as the installer will need to drill a small hole in the roof of the vehicle and run the antenna's cable between the vehicles exterior and ceiling headliner.

"I've tested other cell phone boosters and SureCall's are the best," said Steve Polley, storm chaser and owner of MesoExtreme Media. "Being able to call emergency services can sometimes mean life-or-death and I only trust SureCall in those situations."

SureCall's Fusion2Go 3.0 NMO Fleet comes with the industry's leading customer satisfaction suite, which includes lifetime, 24/7 US-based technical support, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a 3-year manufacturer's warranty.

The SureCall Fusion2Go 3.0 NMO Fleet retails for $439.99 and can be purchased through SureCall retailers.

Founded in 2001, SureCall is the multi-patented, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Combining top-quality materials, powerfully innovative product designs, and industry-leading service and support, SureCall has given mobile device users access to reliable cell service in homes, offices, and cars. Major institutions like NASA, Stanford, Duke, Kaiser Permanente and many others in the oil and gas, hospitality, automotive, and technology industries trust SureCall's FCC-approved boosters to connect them in the extremes and everywhere in between.

