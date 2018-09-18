SureCall N-Range™ Uses Innovative New Technology to Supercharge Cellular Reliability in Cars, Trucks and Other Vehicles

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall, the performance leader for cell phone signal boosters, today announced the N-Range, a revolutionary new cellular signal booster that delivers the most reliable cell phone connectivity for single devices in cars, trucks and other vehicles.

"We are at a time when vehicle technology is innovating and materials like steel and aluminum, which reflect cell phone signals, are becoming more commonly used and, all the while, the connected car is becoming more reliant on reliable access to cellular signals and connected cell phones," explained Frankie Smith, vice president of sales at SureCall. "To overcome these challenges in the vehicle we developed an adaptable new technology that amplifies a cell signal at its strongest point to drastically improve in-vehicle connectivity."

Groundbreaking New Technology

Extended Range Technology (ERT) was developed by a team of the industry's most innovative engineers who reimagined booster performance with this patent-pending new technology. With several patents to their credit, the team of SureCall engineers set out to break the booster down into its basic elements and entirely reengineered how the technology works together. The result is ERT, a refined signal booster system that delivers what the team internally coined "as good as it gets" technology for signal boosting devices.

ERT amplifies a signal immediately at its strongest point to boost the signal at maximum power before feeding the signal directly to the device. In doing so, ERT has a greater ability to receive a signal from the cell tower, connect the user's cell phone or device and return the signal back to the cell tower for improved calling, texting and 4G LTE data using distant or very hard-to-reach cell towers.

Best All-Carrier Cell Coverage in Cars, Trucks and More

N-Range is purpose-built for drivers who need the most reliable cellular connectivity in their vehicle. Its new design makes N-Range the most simple, efficient and powerful single-user cell signal booster available to drivers, which means consumers receive:

Industry best cellular reliability for one device at a time that needs clearer calling, uninterrupted texting and faster data speeds in weak cell signal areas of the road.

for one device at a time that needs clearer calling, uninterrupted texting and faster data speeds in weak cell signal areas of the road. Improved cell signals for all North American carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Bell, Telus, Rogers, Telcel and all others.

including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Bell, Telus, Rogers, Telcel and all others. Support for any cellular powered device by simply placing the device right on the N-Range air-vent phone mount antenna.

by simply placing the device right on the N-Range air-vent phone mount antenna. Hands-free support for all signals including 2G, 3G, 4G LTE data and more. This means drivers or passengers can call, text, use data and run applications without needing to handle the device.

including 2G, 3G, 4G LTE data and more. This means drivers or passengers can call, text, use data and run applications without needing to handle the device. Simple installation makes it quick to install and easy to transfer to other vehicles.

"N-Range is the product of the industry's best radio frequency and industrial design engineers working together to produce a piece of technology that combines unwavering performance with an iconic and simplified design," explained Hongtao Zhan, founder and CEO of SureCall. "The ERT design presents a giant leap forward for cellular connectivity in vehicles and consumers can expect to see much more reliable cell reception."

The entire N-Range kit – comprised of the N-Range antenna, phone mount antenna and power adapter – can be held in the palm of a hand. Compact, streamlined and simple to install, N-Range magnetically attaches to the exterior of the vehicle and the air-vent cradle mount indoor antenna provides a secure and hands-free hold that delivers the improved cell phone signal directly to the device.

Pricing and Availability

N-Range is now available for purchase through Amazon.com and select SureCall certified retail partners with pricing starting at $199.95 ($249.95 CND). As with all SureCall boosters, the SureCall N-Range is covered by an industry-leading customer satisfaction suite that includes a 60-day money-back guarantee, lifetime 24/7 technical support and a three-year warranty on parts.

SureCall advocates for motor vehicle operators to obey all applicable laws and practice strict road safety, including stowing distracting mobile devices when driving.

About SureCall

Founded in 2001, SureCall is the multi-patented, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Combining top-quality materials, powerfully innovative product designs and industry-leading service and support, SureCall has given mobile device users access to reliable cellular signals in homes, offices and cars. Major institutions like NASA, Stanford, Duke, Kaiser Permanente and many others in the oil and gas, hospitality, automotive and technology industries trust SureCall's FCC-approved boosters to make their signals go the distance.

To learn more about SureCall and its entire line of cellular signal boosters for vehicle visit SureCall.com. Get more information about signal boosters by visiting the SureCall blog and guide to signal boosters or connect with SureCall on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

