SureCall Partners with OnTech for New National Installation Program

FREMONT, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall, the performance leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, today announced its national residential installation partnership with OnTech Smart Services™, a subsidiary of DISH Network. Through the partnership, OnTech's team of expertly-trained professionals are able to quickly and conveniently install SureCall's award-winning booster technology in consumer's homes nationwide.

Offered as a bundle, homeowners purchase the Fusion Install through one of SureCall's select authorized resellers. A card inside the package directs the customers to a website where they can schedule an installation -- which can be completed as soon as the next day in most locations -- with one of OnTech's licensed professionals.

"Working from home has opened a lot of people's eyes to the importance of a reliable and strong cellular signal. Interest in signal boosters is higher than ever, but most people don't have the time or don't feel handy enough to install one themselves," said Frankie Smith, vice president of sales for SureCall. "Our partnership with OnTech eliminates those barriers and gives consumers an easy and affordable option to improve bad cellular coverage inside their homes."

Ideal for people who are hindered by slow cellular data speeds or frequently dropped calls, SureCall's Fusion Install amplifies any cellular device's signal to increase speeds and maintain reliable connectivity inside any home from two rooms to whole house coverage. Featuring SureCall's proprietary 2XP technology, the Fusion Install doubles the uplink power to the cellular tower and maintains a solid cellular signal everywhere from urban canyons to wide-open rural spaces.

Compatible with all North American cell phone carriers, the booster also includes patented SureIQ technology that auto-adjusts the amplification, providing the best possible performance even in the most challenging signal areas. Additionally, all SureCall signal boosters are 5G compatible so they'll continue to work for years to come.

"Having a strong cellular signal in the home has become vital to today's consumer," said Jeremy McCarty, GM and VP of OnTech Smart Services. "We're excited to partner with SureCall to provide professional home installation services to ensure even more consumers are able to stay connected."

The Fusion Install bundle is available nationwide through select authorized resellers for $899.99. For more information on SureCall's booster installation program, including availability, visit surecall.com . Professional installation is available for residential homes in the USA only. For offices and commercial installations please contact SureCall directly.

To learn how OnTech is safely serving its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit OnTechSmartServices.com/pages/coronavirus .

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017 & 2020 CES Innovation Award, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its patented engineering with top-quality materials and comprehensive lifetime support to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by our blog or visit us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About OnTech Smart Services

OnTech Smart Services was founded in 2019 and is one of the largest smart home service providers in the United States. Its nationwide service brings together a structured workforce of over 8,000 expert technicians, smart home devices from leading brands and award-winning customer service to make it easy for anyone to enjoy the benefits of smart home technology. OnTech is singularly driven by its mission to connect people and things. Visit OnTechSmartServices.com .

