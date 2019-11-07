SureCall's Fusion2Go Max Named CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall, the performance leader in cell phone signal booster solutions, today announced that the Fusion2Go Max is a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree in the "Mobile Devices & Accessories" category. The Innovation Awards program is an annual competition held by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) which recognizes exemplary design and engineering amongst consumer technology products.

SureCall's Fusion2Go Max is the most powerful vehicle signal booster in its class on the market under FCC regulations. SureCall's patented Extended Range TechnologyTM (ERT) fundamentally changes the typical signal booster architecture to deliver a variety of performance enhancements to users, which is a major differentiator within the industry.

"The Fusion2Go Max is ushering in the next generation of signal booster technology. With our patented ERT technology, we're giving consumers the best possible experience. We expect to saturate the Home, Office, and Vehicle markets with ERT-enabled boosters in the near future," says SureCall CEO Hongtao Zhan.

The advantages of ERT enable users to remain connected via call/text/data throughout more remote areas on the road, providing stronger connectivity than any other solution. By ensuring that the amplifier boosts signals of higher quality, ERT is able to directly improve performance characteristics such as data speed, operational device-to-cell tower distance, and the booster's interior coverage area.

Advantages of ERT:

Faster data speed

Clearer calling

More simultaneous users

Larger building/vehicle coverage area

Better performance in rural locations

SureCall will be exhibiting the award-winning Fusion2Go Max alongside other exciting products at the 2020 CES in Booth 30547 located within the LVCC South 3 venue as well as at the Innovation Awards Showcase located in the Venetian Ballroom at the Sands/Venetian.

Learn more about the Fusion2Go Max and the foundations of its ERT technology or contact us at info@surecall.com.

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017 & 2020 CES Innovation Award, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its patented engineering with top-quality materials and comprehensive lifetime support to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices, and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA, and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability, and performance.

