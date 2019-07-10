SureCall's New Fusion2Go Max Innovates Signal Booster Landscape with Patented Next-Gen Technology for Vehicles

FREMONT, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall, the premier cell phone signal booster manufacturer, is proud to introduce the new market leader in automobile signal booster technology--the Fusion2Go Max . Born from six years of dedicated engineering, the Fusion2Go Max is the first and only multi-user vehicle booster in the market to incorporate the company's recently patented Extended Range TechnologyTM (ERT), directly improving data speeds while boasting increased operational reach between vehicles and cellular towers over competing models.

"With the N-Range [for vehicles] exceeding all our expectations last year, we wanted to create the ultimate version of that booster by taking everything we learned and vastly increasing the power, reach, and reliability," says SureCall Founder Hongtao Zhan. "The Fusion2Go Max is the result of us combining the best engineering in the industry with the highest quality build materials, giving road warriors the top-of-the-line product for reliable, high-performance connectivity."

Fusion2Go Max

SureCall's Fusion2Go Max is the first and only multi-user booster of its kind to feature ERT, a patented system which drives faster data speeds while offering increased cell tower reach. This works by tapping into the signal closer to its source, which in turn improves the signal quality and allows for faster downlink/download speeds. The Fusion2Go Max also sports double the uplink power over other models, enabling users to travel farther away from cell towers without losing signal. As with the entire line of Fusion2Go vehicle signal boosters, the Fusion2Go Max is designed to support multiple users simultaneously across all cell phone devices and carriers, giving them unparalleled freedom of mobility while also increasing speed and reliability for voice, text, and 4G LTE data.

Features include:

Faster Connection: ERT captures signals outside of the vehicle for best-in-class performance

ERT captures signals outside of the vehicle for best-in-class performance Enhanced Cell Tower Reach: 29 dBm uplink power provides the longest vehicle-to-cell tower reach in the market

29 dBm uplink power provides the longest vehicle-to-cell tower reach in the market Carrier and Device Friendly: Compatible with all devices and data carriers in the US, Canada , and Mexico

Compatible with all devices and data carriers in the US, , and Multiple Simultaneous Users: Supports up to five devices on the same network

Supports up to five devices on the same network Easy Install: Magnetic mount eliminates the need for tools, software, or service fees

Availability

SureCall's Fusion2Go Max is available today for $499 through SureCall's retail and online partners. All Fusion2Go Max units will include lifetime US-based tech support, a 3-year warranty, and a 60-day money-back guarantee. For more information on the Fusion2Go Max, visit our website or email us directly at support@surecall.com .

Get to know SureCall and our entire line of cell phone signal boosters for home , office , vehicle at SureCall.com. To learn more about how signal boosters work visit the SureCall blog or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to dominate the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017 CES Innovation Award, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its patented engineering with top-quality materials and comprehensive lifetime support to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices, and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA, and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability, and innovation.

Media Contact

For SureCall:

Mandi West

mandi@methodcommunications.com

SOURCE SureCall

Related Links

https://www.surecall.com/

