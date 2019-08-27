sureCore Unveils Low Power Design Service

"One of the trends driving the re-birth of ASICs is that off-the-shelf devices do not deliver system-level differentiated functionality. We're seeing this to be particularly true for low-power ASIC design, particularly those that involve mixed-signal functionality," said Paul Wells, sureCore CEO.

"We've solved these challenges in the past and are now offering the same design capability that delivered market-leading, custom, low-power SRAM solutions in advanced FinFET processes. Many of these successes targeted demanding networking and imaging application," he explained.

sureCore's design capabilities cover a wide range of the most commonly used circuit blocks including ADCs, DACs, Amplifiers, Regulators, LDOs, Phase-Lock Loops, Crystal and RC Oscillators, Bandgaps, Comparators, Programmable Current Mirrors, POR and Brown-Out.

Process porting and custom layout services are offered across a wide expanse foundries and process nodes with silicon-proven experience including Bulk, FDSOI and FinFET nodes.

About sureCore

sureCore is the low power innovator who empowers the IC design community to meet their aggressive power budgets through a portfolio of, ultra-low power memory design services and standard products. sureCore's low-power engineering methodologies and design flows meet the most exacting memory requirements with customized low-power SRAM IP and low power mixed signal design services that create clear market differentiation. The company's low-power product line encompasses a range of close to near-threshold silicon proven, process-independent SRAM IP.

