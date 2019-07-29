SureDone Adds Shopify Integration to its Multichannel e-Commerce Platform

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SureDone, a leading multichannel e-commerce listing and order management platform that improves the efficiency and automates the online commerce of brands, enterprises and growing e-commerce sellers, has integrated Shopify and Shopify Plus into its multichannel platform. Shopify currently powers over 800,000 businesses on its e-commerce solution.

(PRNewsfoto/SureDone)

"As our customers build out their brands, they are turning to companies like Shopify to help them rapidly deploy consumer facing stores," said Chris Labatt-Simon, Executive Vice President at SureDone. "The addition of Shopify and Shopify Plus to our growing list of native integrations gives our customers a great growth opportunity."

The SureDone Shopify interface is built on top of SureDone's advanced architecture, allowing users to leverage their existing investment in data, product information management, inventory control, order consolidation and data automation. SureDone users can connect to Shopify and synchronize their existing products and inventory in a few easy steps. In addition, SureDone's API has been extended to allow third party platforms, such as ERP or CRM systems, to fully integrate with the new Shopify connection.

Shopify offers customers numerous advantages over similar solutions, including a drag and drop store builder and the ability to take payments without needing a third party account. Their offering is comprehensive with built in SEO features, automated marketing, analytics, and an app store with over 2,500 add-ons, in addition to enterprise grade features incorporated into Shopify Plus.

"Our users have asked for Shopify and we've delivered" said Jason Nadaf, Founder and CEO at SureDone. "We continue to evolve a market leading multichannel e-commerce platform that is both customer-driven and internally innovative, adding value to our customers by increasing access to more buyers while simultaneously decreasing their operational time investment."

About SureDone

SureDone provides brands, enterprises and growing businesses global multichannel listing, inventory and order management with built in connections to marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and Google Express, a highly flexible automation engine supporting the import and export of data in almost any format and a comprehensive open API to extend the platform. While supporting all categories, SureDone also has an extensive feature set to support the automotive and motorsports parts and accessories vertical, including fitment, kits and bundles and connections to leading distributors for inventory management and dropshipping. SureDone also offers specialized brand focused solutions such as fulfillment by partner and SureDone Vendor Center.

Together, these capabilities automate normally expensive and time consuming tasks while allowing for rich integrations with other applications. SureDone is also a participant on the eBay Developer Council and the Amazon Developer Council. On the web: https://www.suredone.com or contact us at 218881@email4pr.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Labatt-Simon

877.773.6755

218881@email4pr.com

SOURCE SureDone

Related Links

https://www.suredone.com

