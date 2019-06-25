SureDone Enhances Automation Engine to Support Marketplaces and Complex Integrations

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SureDone, a leading multichannel e-commerce listing and order management platform that improves the efficiency and automates the online commerce of brands, enterprises and growing e-commerce sellers, has enhanced its advanced Automation Engine to support complex connection types and integration workflows required by partner APIs. Initial implementations leveraging these powerful enhancements include integrations with Rakuten and Newegg marketplaces, ShipHero 3PL and logistics, WebShopManager storefronts and Informed repricing.

"Our mission for automating commerce everywhere is one step closer by abstracting automation with virtually any type of connection and data integration with SureDone," said Jason Nadaf, Founder and CEO of SureDone. "Our enhanced automation engine capabilities are unparalleled in the ecommerce industry and allow us to pass through the value of quick integration to marketplaces and logistics tools to our users, customers and strategic partners."

SureDone's Automation Engine is an advanced purpose built commerce data and system connector that lets connection types and field variables be defined through configuration files. The data can be imported and exported to and from SureDone to facilitate product listing, inventory management, orders, ship tracking and other logistical requirements.

To support marketplace integrations with NewEgg and Rakuten and repricing with Informed, the new capabilities include the ability to make and process multiple sequential requests for feed and job based systems. To support leveraging the 3PL fulfillment network offered via ShipHero, upgrades were introduced to support line item shipping and enhanced JSON support.

"Companies needing access to niche marketplaces that no other multichannel solution supports can now leverage SureDone's multichannel e-commerce management software using these market leading enhancements," said Chris Labatt-Simon, Executive Vice President at SureDone. "Imagine your efficiency when you are able to consolidate listing, inventory management, order management and logistics for all channels and systems. It's now here with SureDone."



SureDone's Automation Engine currently supports FTP, SFTP, FTPS, S3, HTTP (API, SOAP, JSON and websites) and EMail connection types, and CSV, XML, JSON, XLS, XLSX, HTML, Text, PDF and several other formats and connections, in addition to EDI over sFTP with AS2 coming soon. The SureDone advanced Automation Engine is being constantly enhanced to support new capabilities and use cases.

SureDone provides brands, enterprises and growing businesses global multichannel listing, inventory and order management with built in connections to marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and Jet, a highly flexible automation engine supporting the import and export of data in almost any format and a comprehensive open API to extend the platform. While supporting all categories, SureDone also has an extensive feature set to support the automotive and motorsports parts and accessories vertical, including fitment, kits and bundles and connections to leading distributors for inventory management and dropshipping. SureDone also offers specialized brand focused solutions such as fulfillment by partner and SureDone Vendor Center.

Together, these capabilities automate normally expensive and time consuming tasks while allowing for rich integrations with other applications. SureDone is also a participant on the eBay Developer Council and the Amazon Developer Council. On the web: https://www.suredone.com or contact us at hello@suredone.com.

