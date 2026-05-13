SureDone Launches Mobile App, Bringing Amazon, eBay and Shopify Listing Management Into One Mobile Experience

SureDone Mobile is believed to be one of the first mobile-first seller apps designed to help merchants manage and list products across Amazon, eBay and Shopify from a single app

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SureDone, a multichannel e-commerce listing, inventory and order management platform, today announced the launch of SureDone Mobile, a new iOS and Android app that brings product management and multichannel listing workflows for Amazon, eBay and Shopify into one mobile experience.

App Store Listing

SureDone Mobile gives sellers a faster way to search products, create and edit listings, capture product photos, authorize sales channels, and manage listing activity without being tied to a desktop. The app extends SureDone's multichannel commerce platform to mobile, giving sellers a new way to manage everyday listing and product workflows from wherever work happens.

"Professional multichannel sellers should not need three apps, a desktop browser, and a manual workflow just to manage products across Amazon, eBay and Shopify," said Jason Nadaf, Founder and CEO of SureDone. "SureDone Mobile brings those workflows into one mobile experience and gives sellers a faster way to create, manage and list products from their phone."

With SureDone Mobile, sellers can:

Create and manage products from their phone

from their phone Capture and upload product photos

Search and browse product catalogs

Authorize Amazon, eBay and Shopify accounts

View channel listing status from a single product screen

from a single product screen Manage listing workflows across connected channels where supported

SureDone Mobile is also part of the company's broader AI-native commerce roadmap. The same API infrastructure powering the mobile app supports SureDone's emerging AI agent platform, including listing and integrations agents designed to reduce manual work, improve listing success and automate e-commerce operations.

"Mobile is the natural interface for the next generation of commerce automation," Nadaf added. "As SureDone rolls out AI-powered listing and workflow tools, sellers will increasingly need a simple way to review, approve and act from anywhere. SureDone Mobile is a major step toward that future."

SureDone Mobile is expected to be available beginning May 13, 2026.

About SureDone

SureDone provides brands, enterprises and growing businesses with multichannel listing, inventory and order management for complex e-commerce operations. The platform includes built-in connections to marketplaces and storefronts such as eBay, Amazon, Walmart and Shopify, along with a flexible automation engine, open API and specialized capabilities for automotive and motorsports parts and accessories, including fitment, kits and bundles, distributor integrations, dropshipping and vendor workflows.

SureDone helps sellers automate expensive and time-consuming operational tasks while giving teams centralized control over product data, inventory, orders and channel activity.

On the web: https://suredone.com

Contact:

Jason Nadaf

877-773-6755

[email protected]

SOURCE SureDone