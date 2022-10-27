SureFit Helps Buyers Find the Automotive, Motorsports and Powersports Parts That Fit

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For launch at SEMA 2022 (visit SureDone at LVCC North Hall Booth 12020), SureDone has launched SureFit, a Year, Make and Model search engine built for automotive, motorsports and powersports parts and accessory sellers using BigCommerce, Shopify or SureDone's integrated storefront and shopping cart. SureFit was designed with the input of brands, enterprise companies and high growth sellers to support fitment searches on their e-commerce websites.

SureDone launches SureFit Year, Make and Model Search Engine for BigCommerce and Shopify SureFit search results can be refined by additional facets

Visitors to parts and accessory websites want to find the specific parts that fit their vehicle. Leveraging the SureFit Year, Make and Model Search on a website results in visitors finding the parts they need and being confident they will fit. In addition, visitors will see additional available parts for their vehicle resulting in increased time on site and increasing multiple part purchases with a lower cart abandonment rate. Returns are reduced due to proper part fitment, resulting in reduced customer support calls and return costs.

"Part fitment is critical to increasing sales and reducing returns on parts and accessories websites," said Jason Nadaf, Founder and CEO of SureDone. "SureDone continues to lead the pack in automotive, motorsports and powersports e-commerce - first with our multichannel operations software and now with our deeper dive into seller website usability and fitment."

SureFit, installable from the BigCommerce App Store and the Shopify App Store, integrates with a seller's SureDone account to automatically generate a year, make and model dropdown, and optionally engine and trim, dynamically based on parts for sale within a BigCommerce or Shopify site. Along with universal fitment for products that fit all vehicles, SureFit translates eBay epids or ACES data for fitment enabling sellers to use existing data within their SureDone account to get started with no data enhancement needed. The SureFit search results page allows further refinement by additional facets such as price, color and even custom facets specific to automotive or powersports products. SureFit's MyGarage feature stores the searched vehicles and enables product pages to confirm the fit with a "This part fits your…" message, along with a complete fitment table. In addition, the look and feel of the SureFit widget and results can be customized to match a seller's site.

SureDone has implemented a dedicated and high-performance systems architecture to support sites with hundreds of thousands of parts, resulting in fast load times and minimal to no impact on page load times. In addition, SureDone has enhanced its open API with additional fitment capabilities for further customization.

SureFit can be found on the BigCommerce and Shopify app stores. For users seeking to integrate this leading-edge technology into their SureDone storefront and shopping cart, contact SureDone sales via the SureDone website. SureFit requires a SureDone account and starts at $100/month.

For BigCommerce - https://suredone.com/surefit-bigcommerce

For Shopify - https://suredone.com/surefit-shopify

About SureDone

SureDone provides growing businesses, brands, and enterprises multichannel listing, inventory and order management with built in connections to marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon, Walmart, Google, Facebook and Instagram, along with storefronts like BigCommerce and Shopify. It also includes a flexible automation engine supporting the import and export of data in almost any format, including prebuilt no cost connections to numerous suppliers, and a comprehensive open API to extend the platform. While supporting all categories, SureDone also has an extensive feature set to support the automotive, motorsports and powersports parts and accessories verticals.

Together, these capabilities automate normally expensive, time-consuming tasks while allowing for rich integrations with other applications. SureDone is also an eBay Gold Partner, a participant on the Amazon Developer Council. On the web: https://www.suredone.com or contact us at [email protected].

