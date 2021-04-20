Surefire Local Appoints Martech Industry Vet Jeff Gossman as SVP of Customer Success

VIENNA, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), providing the industry's most powerful all-in-one marketing platform to help local businesses attract customers and grow profits efficiently, today announced that Jeff Gossman (aka the Goose) has joined the company as SVP of Customer Success.

Mr. Gossman brings an exceptional track record to Surefire Local, having led Sales, Marketing, Product Management, Operations, and Customer Success teams over his storied career. His experience in growing SaaS companies through customer adoption and engagement spans from small startups with a few employees to large organizations with thousands of employees across multiple geographies. Prior to joining Surefire Local, Jeff was Head of Account Management Services for GoDaddy.

"Jeff is an exciting addition to the Surefire Local team," said Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO at Surefire Local. "I've always taken pride in our company's focus on delivering a world-class customer experience. Our obsession with product, customer service, and our vision to help small and medium-sized businesses make online marketing easier so they can grow profitably will never change. And Jeff is exactly who we want to take our customer support infrastructure and processes to the next level."

Mr. Gossman's experience will be paramount in helping Surefire Local develop and execute customer-focused strategies and defining core processes to help bring the power of the Surefire Local Marketing Platform to local businesses all over the world. Jeff will be operating out of the company's Austin, Texas office.

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides the industry's most complete local marketing platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses make online marketing easier so they can grow profitably. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

