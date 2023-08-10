Surefire Local Names Sadaf Atashbarghi-Nehr as Chief Marketing Officer

Senior Executive with proven success in B2B SaaS marketing seeks to accelerate brand awareness and strategic growth.

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local (www.surefirelocal.com), the leading business intelligence marketing software for small businesses to attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency, is excited to announce the appointment of Sadaf Atashbarghi-Nehr as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Sadaf Atashbarghi-Nehr has a remarkable track record of driving growth and being recognized for her outstanding contributions to marketing, operations, and strategic development across various B2B SaaS industries. Serving as VP of Marketing at previous companies, Sadaf has supported two successful private equity exits, including Level Access (a JMI Equity and KKR company) and EveryAction (formerly a  Insight Partners company and now a Apex Funds company). Sadaf has established herself as a visionary marketing leader.

"Honored is an understatement to describe how I feel about promoting Sadaf to CMO," said Michael Pierce, CEO at Surefire Local. "Her achievements as VP of Marketing over the past 4 years have set a new standard for our company and have driven exponential revenue growth that aligns with our vision for the future of Surefire Local. With Sadaf at the helm of our marketing initiatives, I am confident in our company's ability to reach unprecedented levels of success, creating enduring value for our customers and brand partners."

As CMO, Sadaf Atashbarghi-Nehr will be responsible for redefining Surefire Local's marketing strategies, capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the industry, and deepening connections with its customers. With a customer-centric approach, Sadaf aims to harness the power of data-driven insights and innovative technologies to enhance the customer experience and build brand loyalty.

"I'm humbled and excited to take on the role of CMO at Surefire Local," said Sadaf Atashbarghi-Nehr. "This promotion represents not only a significant milestone in my career but a chance to lead our exceptional marketing team towards even greater achievements. Together, we'll drive our brand forward and shape an even brighter future for Surefire Local."

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides business intelligence marketing software for small businesses helping them attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

