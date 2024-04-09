Surefire Local Secures Strategic Partnership with Sunflower Bank for Accelerated Growth

The company seeks to fuel expansion and achieve debt recapitalization

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), a leading provider of innovative marketing software for small, local businesses, announced the closing of a debt refinancing and expansion with Sunflower Bank. The funding will further develop Surefire Local's technology and sales operations. Through its marketing software, Surefire Local provides a platform for local businesses that helps them find new customers, engage them with targeted marketing campaigns, and save time to reinvest in their businesses. The company's expertise in bringing new technologies at affordable prices aligns perfectly with Sunflower Bank's commitment to innovation and customer-centric applications.

"We're humbled to partner with Sunflower as they continue to expand their SaaS portfolio, and we look forward to an incredible relationship in driving innovation together," said Michael Pierce, CEO at Surefire Local. "This new funding means we can invest even more in our customers in 2024 and beyond, and we'll be able to build on our customer experience while enhancing the ROI customers see using our platform."

This partnership opens up exciting opportunities for Surefire Local, including access to capital for growth initiatives and enhancing its financial stability. With the new capital, Surefire Local plans to upgrade its all-in-one marketing platform, elevate the customer experience, and strengthen its position as a leading SaaS provider. Surefire Local's goal remains the same; to provide best-in-class marketing software, empowering local businesses to thrive in today's dynamic digital landscape, where consumer influence is stronger than ever.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Surefire Local under our SaaS / Recurring Revenue platform within our Asset Based Lending group. Surefire Local's exceptional management team and strategic investors align perfectly with our bank's values and long-term objectives and exemplify the expertise we seek in our partnerships. Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in our continued mission to empower businesses with tailored financial solutions and resources to help them thrive," said Taylor Kennedy, Vice President of SaaS / Asset Based Lending Originations at Sunflower Bank. Kennedy is based in Sunflower's Austin office and manages client relationships in Central Texas and across the U.S.

"Sunflower Bank's ability to provide growth capital to SaaS / Recurring Revenue companies puts us in a great position to support the significant tech industry in Austin and Central Texas," added Donna Day, Sunflower Bank's Central Texas Regional Market President. We are grateful for Surefire Local's confidence in our ability to deliver locally based SaaS expertise along with a wide range of other banking services."

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides business intelligence marketing software for small businesses, helping them attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing. To learn more about Surefire Local, visit www.surefirelocal.com .

About Sunflower Bank

A regional bank with a commercial focus, Sunflower Bank delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. With $7.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, locations across five states, and headquarters in Dallas, TX, the bank provides a full range of banking services, including personal, small business, commercial, wealth management, credit cards, home loans, and more within the communities it serves. More information about the bank is available at www.sunflowerbank.com .

SOURCE Surefire Local