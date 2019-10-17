SureFlex Hybrids: Non-GMO Conventional Corn Seed - $97 Per Bag, Delivered

JACKSON, Minn., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SureFlex Hybrids is introducing 24 non-GMO conventional hybrids for commercial release this year, the largest such release in decades. All 24 hybrids will be priced at $97 per bag, delivered. That per-bag price gives SureFlex an average price-point of $60 per bag pricing advantage over the rest of the market.

Mitch Rowe, CEO SureFlex Hybrids SureFlex Hybrids Plain Brown Bag with Tag

"SureFlex develops the hybrids, grows, harvests and packages our seed, sells it for $97 per bag and ships directly to the farmer," Mitch Rowe, SureFlex CEO, says. "How's that for efficiency? And there's no fine print, no asterisks about added costs and fees. Anything else simply adds more layers of costs to the farmer. In fact, every one of our $97 bags of corn comes in a plain brown bag, because we don't think the farmer should have to pay for fancy designs and artwork. We attach a label with all the important information the farmer needs."

Rowe adds that SureFlex owns its own germplasm and has the ability to operate with no restrictions for any form of licensing agreements, including the ability to grant private brand-labeling opportunities.

"Because we are 100-percent independently owned and operated, we understand the importance of the farmer's bottom line," Rowe says. "We provide what they need from a seed company, without the rules and regulations that others are restricted by. In other words, we own our seed. There are no royalties or licensing fees being kicked back to the big three and that's one of the big reasons why we can sell our seed to the farmer at the price we do."

ABOUT SUREFLEX

SureFlex Hybrids is a privately held seed company, based in Jackson, Minnesota, that is focused on non-GMO conventional corn seed. SureFlex is the undisputed leader in post-patent, performance-proven hybrids. SureFlex owns a large commercial portfolio of products suited for all corn-growing regions in North America and international markets. You can learn more about SureFlex Hybrids and view a video from Mitch Rowe providing more information from their website: www.sureflexhybrids.com

Media Inquiries

Mitch Rowe, CEO

mrowe@sureflexhybrids.com

833-300-9797

SOURCE SureFlex Hybrids