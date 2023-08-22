SureGo Administrative Services, a Division of Trawick Holdings, Expands Services as an Official Third-Party Administrator for Crum & Forster

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SureGo Administrative Services (SureGo), a division of Trawick Holdings, is pleased to announce its official designation as a third-party administrator for United States Fire Insurance Company which operates under the registered trademark of Crum & Forster – a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer.

As an official third-party administrator, SureGo will leverage its expertise and extensive network to administer claims solutions on behalf of Crum & Forster. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, combining SureGo's commitment to exceptional customer service and industry knowledge with the vast resources and market presence of Crum & Forster. This strategic partnership will allow SureGo to expand its service offerings, enhance its capabilities, and deliver even greater value to its clients.

With this new arrangement, clients of SureGo will benefit from enhanced coverage options, improved claims processing, and streamlined policy and plan document management. This, combined with SureGo's recently launched online claims submission software, will have all clients involved receiving tailored solutions to meet their unique needs.

Matthew Vitale, President, SureGo Administrative Services, commented, "I am thrilled to be a part of building and leading one of the most unique and progressive programs in the marketplace. I truly believe that what we are doing here is both innovative and unlike anything else that I see in the market today." Vitale continued, "We are spearheading our new venture with products in the travel medical space, but we anticipate expanding into other business verticals such as trip cancellation, baggage coverage, timeshare business, and eventually to student business."

Anshumali Dixit, Executive Medical Director, SureGo Administrative Services, added, "We are a group of talented people who have pooled our knowledge and experience to help produce customer-centric solutions. With an innovative team and a path-breaking technology, we are ready to leap into a higher orbit of insurance claims management."

About SureGo Administrative Services

SureGo Administrative Services is a third-party administrator specializing in international and special risk insurance programs. It was founded in 2015 and is a division of Trawick Holdings.

