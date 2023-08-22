SureGo Administrative Services, a Division of Trawick Holdings, Expands Services as an Official Third-Party Administrator for Crum & Forster

News provided by

SureGo Administrative Services

22 Aug, 2023, 07:05 ET

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SureGo Administrative Services (SureGo), a division of Trawick Holdings, is pleased to announce its official designation as a third-party administrator for United States Fire Insurance Company which operates under the registered trademark of Crum & Forster – a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer.

As an official third-party administrator, SureGo will leverage its expertise and extensive network to administer claims solutions on behalf of Crum & Forster. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, combining SureGo's commitment to exceptional customer service and industry knowledge with the vast resources and market presence of Crum & Forster. This strategic partnership will allow SureGo to expand its service offerings, enhance its capabilities, and deliver even greater value to its clients.

With this new arrangement, clients of SureGo will benefit from enhanced coverage options, improved claims processing, and streamlined policy and plan document management. This, combined with SureGo's recently launched online claims submission software, will have all clients involved receiving tailored solutions to meet their unique needs. 

Matthew Vitale, President, SureGo Administrative Services, commented, "I am thrilled to be a part of building and leading one of the most unique and progressive programs in the marketplace. I truly believe that what we are doing here is both innovative and unlike anything else that I see in the market today." Vitale continued, "We are spearheading our new venture with products in the travel medical space, but we anticipate expanding into other business verticals such as trip cancellation, baggage coverage, timeshare business, and eventually to student business." 

Anshumali Dixit, Executive Medical Director, SureGo Administrative Services, added, "We are a group of talented people who have pooled our knowledge and experience to help produce customer-centric solutions. With an innovative team and a path-breaking technology, we are ready to leap into a higher orbit of insurance claims management." 

About SureGo Administrative Services
SureGo Administrative Services is a third-party administrator specializing in international and special risk insurance programs. It was founded in 2015 and is a division of Trawick Holdings.

Media Contact
Melissa Nicholson      
Director of Corporate Communications
Trawick International 
+1-949-275-7246       
[email protected]

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

SOURCE SureGo Administrative Services

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.