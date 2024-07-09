SureImpact's Impact Management Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to SureImpact to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SureImpact, an innovative impact management and reporting solution specifically designed for social-good providers and their funders, today announced the availability of its solution SureImpact Nonprofit in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

Microsoft logo

"SureImpact is excited to partner with Microsoft to help nonprofits demonstrate the measurable outcomes of their initiatives," said Sheri Chaney Jones, CEO and founder of SureImpact. Jones continued, "Funders and donors are requiring impact data. What was once only possible for those who had big budgets for data scientists and third-party evaluators is now available in real-time and built on Microsoft Azure."

For instance, over 420 nonprofits, encompassing 2,000 individuals, have utilized SureImpact's platform to enhance their operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making and share their measurable impact story. These organizations span various fields addressing social determinants of community wellbeing, including education, job training, basic needs, mentoring, financial literacy, mediation, housing, workforce development, public safety, social supports, and behavioral and physical health.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes SureImpact, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like SureImpact, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

SureImpact's software collectively serves more than 200,000 clients across 439 organizations. SureImpact's proven collaborative infrastructure helps mission-driven professionals move beyond simply measuring what they did (outputs) to how individuals, families, and communities are better off (outcomes and impact). After implementing SureImpact, foundations, government and nonprofits have the insights needed to enhance delivery of mission-critical services. By demonstrating the degree to which social good initiatives are changing the world, funders and other stakeholders will become more invested in causes than ever before.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About SureImpact

SureImpact is a flexible, cloud-based software platform that allows mission-driven organizations to easily manage, measure and communicate their unique social impact. Its proven collaborative infrastructure combines case management, impact measurement, and real-time reporting and analytics to enhance organizations' delivery of mission-critical services, engage communities, attract new sources of funding, and increase trust with existing funders. For more information, visit https://www.sureimpact.com/

Media Inquiries:

Laurel Rodriguez

Director of Marketing

SureImpact, Inc.

614-826-7774

[email protected]

SOURCE SureImpact, Inc.