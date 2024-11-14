SurePath AI Announces Over $5 Million in Seed Funding to Secure GenAI Adoption in the Enterprise

Funding will enable SurePath AI to bring its solutions to a broader market and mitigate risks of GenAI use in the enterprise

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePath AI , a leader in governing generative AI for the enterprise, today announced the successful closure of a $5.2 million seed funding round led by Uncork Capital with significant participation from Operator Collective, bringing the company's total funding to $6.3 million. SurePath AI's mission is to enable secure GenAI adoption by detecting usage, mitigating risks, and controlling AI access to enterprise data so that organizations can bolster innovation and productivity.

"As GenAI adoption continues to surge across industries, businesses are challenged to balance the risks and benefits," said Casey Bleeker, CEO and Founder of SurePath AI. "Our company was built to solve this dilemma, and today, our platform enables the secure adoption of GenAI without hindering innovation. This investment validates our progress and reinforces the opportunities ahead as we work to change how GenAI is addressed in the enterprise."

SurePath AI gives organizations much-needed visibility and control of GenAI use across public and private models. Its role-based access controls decide what data leaves an organization and which models and data sources end-users can access. As a result, organizations can detect GenAI use at a network level, mitigate the risk of public GenAI services, supervise private models, and control access to context data sources—all through a single policy engine integrated with existing security solutions.

SurePath AI's key capabilities include:

Capture, monitor, secure, and route GenAI traffic

Centrally manage role-based access control policies independent of vendor or solution

Inject enterprise data and prompt engineering into GenAI use, increasing adoption and productivity

Founded in 2023 when organizations were choosing between blocking or allowing GenAI, SurePath AI's founders set out to develop a robust platform to remove the complexity of GenAI governance, provide visibility into Shadow AI use, and securely increase GenAI adoption. Shortly after, the SurePath AI platform was successfully launched at AWS re:Inforce 2024.

"We are thrilled to work with Uncork Capital and Operator Collective," said Randy Birdsall, co-founder of SurePath AI. "This pivotal funding will help to accelerate our growth as we continue to innovate so that companies can securely govern the use of GenAI across their workforce."

To learn more about SurePath AI's approach to secure GenAI adoption, please visit surepath.ai .

Supporting Quotes

"As GenAI transforms industries, organizations are also opening themselves to new risks. SurePath AI is one of the pioneers in shaping the future of responsible GenAI adoption in business, and the team has deep domain expertise that they bring to the table. In less than one year, they have achieved key milestones, developing and releasing a robust platform that solves critical business challenges to securing new customers. I look forward to working with the team in their next phase of growth." – Andy McLoughlin, Managing Partner, Uncork Capital

"SurePath AI is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in enterprise technology today: productive but secure AI adoption across the organization. Casey and Randy's collective experience in enterprise software in both product and engineering and go-to-market really sets them apart. Their innovative approach to security and compliance at the network level and early customer wins and partnerships are clear indications of SurePath AI's ability to capture this market. In a fast-moving category, they're going to be the go-to solution for companies wanting to unleash AI's potential, with the CISO's blessing." – Haley Daiber Brannan, Partner, Operator Collective

"SurePath AI is a game changer for companies who want to leverage the full promise of GenAI, but are concerned about the security of their sensitive internal data. SurePath AI brilliantly uses the network layer to secure any company's sensitive data and ensure it does not go outside of the company while its employees are using popularly available genAI tools. This is a must have for any forward thinking company who wants to use GenAI in a secure way." – Julia Chen, Vice President, Partner Core, AWS

About SurePath AI

SurePath AI is the SaaS platform for organizations to adopt and govern GenAI usage across their team. As the first and only solution of its kind, SurePath AI provides comprehensive risk mitigation for public GenAI services, oversight for private models, and control over access to sensitive data sources - all managed through a unified policy engine. SurePath AI easily integrates with existing network security solutions to deliver essential GenAI-specific controls and ensure secure and compliant use throughout your workforce. With SurePath AI, you'll solve critical GenAI control needs, simplify management, eliminate visibility gaps, and prevent vendor lock-in. Unlock secure and compliant GenAI adoption with SurePath AI.

