SurePath AI Launches Discovery Mode Empowering Partners to Take Secure Control of GenAI Adoption

New Product Offering Debut During AWS re:Invent Caters To Partners Across Cloud, Hybrid, Multicloud Environments

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePath AI , a leader in governing generative AI for the enterprise, today announced the launch of SurePath AI Discovery at AWS re:Invent, a new offering that provides rapid visibility into a company's employee use of public AI services. By classifying AI use by intent and identifying sensitive data violations, companies can better understand the volume, use case, and risk of AI use across their organization.

"Our launch of the GenAI discovery program creates a first-in-industry solution for our launch partners," said Jim Melton, VP of Alliance at SurePath AI. "We are excited to collaborate on new partner-led offers based on actual GenAI usage data to help organizations identify their priority use cases and mitigate risk.

This no-cost, collaborative service has already launched with key strategic partners to power their customer offerings. By seamlessly integrating with leading platforms like Netskope, Zscaler, and Palo Alto Networks, SurePath AI Discovery operates across cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, delivering rapid, actionable intelligence through an intuitive, transparent approach.

SurePath AI Discovery provides a customized report uncovering organizational GenAI usage and risks, including:

GenAI apps that are already adopted throughout the organization

Pinpoint the most significant risks associated with deployed GenAI tools

Evaluate the ROI of the organization's GenAI investments

Tailor recommendations to optimize GenAI utilization

The service is implemented by enterprise IT teams using Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) tools to redirect public GenAI traffic to SurePath AI for analysis. This approach ensures transparency and secure oversight of GenAI usage without disrupting end users.

SurePath AI Discovery is a partner-first offering that equips system integrators (SIs), managed service providers (MSPs), and managed security service providers (MSSPs) with a robust solution to enhance customer engagement. Partners are already embedding Discovery into GenAI workshops, GenAI security assessments, and AI Center of Excellence (CoE) initiatives to deliver unmatched value to their clients.

"SurePath AI fills a critical gap in enterprise AI governance by delivering the insights companies need to create value with GenAI securely and effectively," said Mike Peters, VP of Partners and Alliances at Optiv. "This new product enables partners like us and our clients to uncover real-time GenAI usage across our workforces, offering actionable insights to drive security and efficiency."

SurePath AI Discovery was developed to address enterprises' rapidly evolving challenges in adopting GenAI. By working closely with the company's strategic partners, SurePath AI created a service that identifies risks and helps businesses realize the full potential of their AI investments while maintaining control over sensitive data.

To learn more about SurePath AI's partner program, please visit https://www.surepath.ai/company/partners .

About SurePath AI

SurePath AI is the SaaS platform for organizations to adopt and govern GenAI usage across their team. As the first and only solution of its kind, SurePath AI provides comprehensive risk mitigation for public GenAI services, oversight for private models, and control over access to sensitive data sources - all managed through a unified policy engine. SurePath AI easily integrates with existing network security solutions to deliver essential GenAI-specific controls and ensure secure and compliant use throughout your workforce. With SurePath AI, you'll solve critical GenAI control needs, simplify management, eliminate visibility gaps, and prevent vendor lock-in. Unlock secure and compliant GenAI adoption with SurePath AI.

Media Contact:

Michelle Kearney

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

[email protected]

Jurija Metovic

SurePath AI

[email protected]

SOURCE SurePath AI