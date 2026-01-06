SurePath AI Selected for the 2026 CrowdStrike, AWS & NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePath AI , an AI control plane that governs any of the AI solutions that you build, adopt, or buy, today announced it has been selected to participate in the 2026 Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator with CrowdStrike , Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA through its Inception program, to help fuel the next generation of AI-driven cloud security innovation.

The elite eight-week program runs from January 5 through March 3, 2026, and connects early-stage startups with hands-on mentorship, technical enablement, funding and go-to-market support from leaders across CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA. As part of the accelerator, participants receive guidance on cloud architecture, AI and agentic system development, and cybersecurity best practices, along with access to top cybersecurity experts and global visibility across partner ecosystems.

The program will culminate in an in-person Demo Day at the AWS Startup Loft in San Francisco on March 24, 2026, coinciding with the RSA Conference , where an expert panel will select an innovation award winner with potential for investment from the CrowdStrike Falcon® Fund .

SurePath AI was chosen for its work in governing end-user GenAI use, allowing businesses to harness public GenAI services, access private models, and control data flow all while ensuring security and compliance and its potential to help address pressing security challenges facing enterprises today.

"We're honored to be selected for the 2026 Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator," said Casey Bleeker, CEO, SurePath AI. "This program gives us unique access to mentorship, technical resources and industry leaders that will accelerate our mission to shape the future of AI adoption by providing a single control plane for the AI everywhere future. We look forward to collaborating with CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA to advance our technology and scale globally."

Participation in the accelerator builds on the expanded global format of the program, which empowers innovators from around the world to accelerate AI-driven cloud security solutions and connect with top cybersecurity investors and technical experts. Alumni of earlier cohorts have collectively raised significant funding, increased their collective valuations by billions, and achieved notable acquisitions, underscoring the program's impact on its participants and the future of cybersecurity.

About SurePath AI

SurePath AI is a purpose-built GenAI security platform designed for CISOs, security teams, and AI governance leaders who need visibility, control, and policy enforcement across their organization's use of generative AI. Whether teams are experimenting with ChatGPT, integrating LLMs into products, or working with enterprise providers like Amazon Bedrock, SurePath AI ensures safe adoption without slowing innovation.

With real-time usage detection, data redaction, and model-level policy enforcement, SurePath AI secures both sanctioned and unsanctioned (Shadow AI) activity, plugging directly into your existing security stack. Organizations trust SurePath AI to help them operationalize AI governance, protect sensitive data, and stay compliant in a fast-moving regulatory environment.

About the CrowdStrike, AWS & NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator

The Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, delivered by CrowdStrike in partnership with AWS and NVIDIA through the NVIDIA Inception program, is a global initiative designed to support early-stage cybersecurity companies with technical enablement, cloud and AI guidance, product development support, and go-to-market resources. The eight-week program culminates with a live demo showcase where founders present their solutions to industry leaders and investors.

