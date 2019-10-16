SurePrep & SafeSend Returns 1st Annual Tax Transformation Summit Sells Out

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePrep, a California-based software and service provider to the tax and accounting profession, and SafeSend Returns, a product of cPaperless, a California-based software provider of an innovative tax return assembly and delivery system, today announced their first co-hosted user conference, the Tax Transformation Summit, has sold out. The event will provide opportunities for attendees to review product demos, talk with tax solution experts, and see how the complementary solutions offered by the two companies help foster CPA firm growth and enhance efficiency by leveraging technology.

Tax Transformation Summit

"This event will be an exciting opportunity for the SurePrep and SafeSend teams to share our collective knowledge and explore best practices with the tax professionals who use our solutions every day. I am confident that attendees will be able to achieve even greater productivity and profitability by learning new ways to utilize our products from the teams who build them," commented Pete Miele, SurePrep's Vice President of Sales.

Steve Dusablon, CEO of SafeSend Returns, explained why the two companies partnered for the upcoming conference: "There are a lot of events for accounting professionals, but none of them provide a deep dive into the end-to-end tax process and it's a critical area for firms." He continued, "There are game-changing automation tools that practices can leverage to transform historically tedious processes, and we are dedicated to moving the needle on digital tax workflows. We knew there was a need but had no idea how large that demand was. We expanded attendance twice to accommodate all of the firms but alas sold out completely."

David Wyle, SurePrep CEO, added, "For years we have had client requests to hold a user conference. After releasing our tight integration with SafeSend Returns, it made sense to combine our domain knowledge and host an event unlike any other. We're excited to deliver an educational experience that will truly transform the tax practices of forward-thinking firms."

To learn more visit: https://corp.sureprep.com/tax-transformation-summit-2019

About SurePrep

Founded in 2002, SurePrep is the leader in 1040 tax automation for CPA firms. SurePrep delivers seamless integration with tax software to automate and streamline the entire 1040 process for both the taxpayer and CPA. SurePrep's solutions are used by over 20,000 tax professionals ranging from Big 4 firms to sole practitioners to reduce administrative costs, automate workpaper preparation, maximize review efficiency and improve client service. To learn more about how SurePrep benefits tax professionals, visit https://corp.sureprep.com.

About SafeSend Returns

SafeSend Returns, a cPaperless product, is the multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Magazine's Technology Innovation award. Providing easy-to-use software for CPAs, the company has redefined the way accounting firms assemble and deliver tax returns to their clients. SafeSend Returns eliminates the manual and physical delivery of tax returns prepared in CCH® Axcess™, CCH® ProSystem fx® and Thomson Reuters UltraTax CS® saving firms $40 per return. For more information, visit https://www.safesend.com.

Media Contact:

Greg Pope

Phone: (949) 863-2008

Email: gpope@sureprep.com

Related Images

tts.jpg

TTS

Tax Transformation Summit

SOURCE SurePrep