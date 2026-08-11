SurePrep and ePace! Founder David Wyle Joins Qount Board of Directors

Accounting technology pioneer who helped create the paperless audit and tax document automation categories joins Qount as it brings AI deeper into practice management

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qount, the AI-powered practice management platform for modern accounting firms, today announced that David Wyle, CPA and veteran accounting technology entrepreneur, has joined its Board of Directors.

For nearly three decades, Wyle has been at the forefront of technology innovation in the accounting profession. He began his career as a CPA at PwC before founding ePace! Software, one of the profession's first paperless audit solutions. CCH acquired ePace! in 2001, and its technology evolved into ProSystem fx Engagement, which remains widely used today.

David Wyle, founder of SurePrep and ePace! Software and member of Qount’s Board of Directors.

In 2002, Wyle founded SurePrep, establishing tax document automation as a new technology category for accounting firms. Thomson Reuters acquired SurePrep for $500 million in 2023. Wyle subsequently served as General Manager of Audit, leading Thomson Reuters' global audit software business.

Across both companies, Wyle focused on applying emerging technology to eliminate manual work and give accounting firms capabilities they previously did not have. Rather than asking firms to replace the core systems they already depended on, his companies targeted the manual processes that existed around them. He brings that same perspective to Qount as the company expands the role of artificial intelligence across its practice management platform.

"Every practice management company is racing to bolt new features and chatbot-style workflows onto their product and call it AI," said Pete Miele, CEO of Qount. "That's not the bet we're making, and it's the opposite of what Dave has brought to this profession. Twice he has taken new technology and applied it in a way that created an entirely new capability for firms. He understands the difference between using technology to fundamentally change what firms can do and simply making an existing product incrementally better. That judgment is exactly what we want in the room as we build QAI, the AI layer embedded across the Qount platform."

Wyle joins Qount as accounting firms increasingly move away from legacy and desktop practice management systems while evaluating how AI can improve the way work gets done.

"Practice management is going through a generational turnover," said Wyle. "Firms moving off legacy systems they outgrew years ago shouldn't have to settle for a more modern version of the same software. Practice management holds some of the richest operational data in a firm, including scheduling, time, billing and the history of every engagement, yet a tremendous amount of work around that data still happens in spreadsheets and disconnected tools."

"The opportunity with AI is to bring more of that work into the platform and make the data itself more useful," Wyle continued. "But the technology has to fit into a firm's day-to-day work, add real value and earn enough trust that people stop double-checking it and actually change how they work. Qount has the opportunity to close the loop between the work being performed and the data that work creates, so the system can learn from how engagements actually run, surface better information and continuously improve the decisions it helps firms make."

"The goal isn't AI for its own sake," Wyle added. "It's using AI to remove manual work around the data and give firms capabilities the category has never offered before. That is the same kind of opportunity I've been drawn to throughout my career, and it's what makes Qount compelling to me."

As a member of Qount's Board of Directors, Wyle will work closely with the company's leadership team on growth and product strategy, with a particular focus on how AI adoption takes hold inside accounting firms and what separates lasting efficiency from added complexity. His experience building and scaling category-defining accounting technology will also inform Qount's expansion among larger and more complex firms, where fragmented workflows, disconnected data and legacy systems often create significant operational friction.

Wyle's perspective will play an important role in the continued development of QAI and the learning loop it enables across Qount. As firms manage work, track time, communicate with clients, bill engagements and make operational decisions within the platform, Qount can use that connected context to surface patterns, identify opportunities and make its intelligence more useful over time. The aim is not simply to add AI features to practice management, but to use the data already flowing through the system to reduce the manual work that has traditionally existed around it and create new ways for firms to operate more efficiently, make better decisions and scale.

About Qount

Qount provides connected practice management software for modern tax and accounting firms. Qount helps firms manage work, billing, client relationships, collaboration, documents and reporting in one platform, giving leaders everything they need to drive profitability for their firm. To learn more, visit qount.io.

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SOURCE Qount