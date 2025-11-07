Qount Unveils Next-Generation UX/UI Redesign -- A Whole New Way for Firms to Work Smarter

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qount, the AI-driven Practice Intelligence Platform™ for public accounting firms, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned user experience and interface — a major step forward in simplifying firm operations and empowering teams with intelligent, intuitive tools.

The new Qount experience reimagines how firms work. Featuring a modern, intelligent interface, it introduces smarter navigation, cleaner visuals, and Qount Artificial Intelligence-driven (QAI) workflows that make everyday firm management simpler and faster than ever.

New Qount User Interface

At the heart of this redesign is QAI Hub, an intelligent homepage that organizes tasks, conversations, and alerts by priority — factoring in compliance risk, client sentiment, and deadlines. With color-coded urgency levels and AI-driven priority scores, firms can see exactly what matters most. Each insight includes clear context, helping teams understand not just what needs attention, but why.

"This redesign marks a new era of productivity for accounting firms," said Pete Miele, CEO at Qount. "Every design decision was made to create clarity, speed, and intelligence across the platform, turning firm data into actionable insights and empowering teams to work smarter."

Key Highlights of the Qount UX/UI Redesign

QAI Hub: A new intelligent homepage that analyzes hundreds of data points to prioritize what truly matters most.

Ask QAI: An all-new AI-powered analytics assistant that lets users simply type or speak to instantly find reports, metrics, and insights.

Workspace with Kanban View: A redesigned workspace offering both list and Kanban views for real-time visibility into tasks, blockers, and next steps.

Simplified Navigation: A cleaner, more intuitive layout that makes it easier to move through the platform and access key tools.

Global Search: A smarter, faster way to find clients, tasks, reports, and records, complete with category filters and recent-search memory.

This redesign is much more than a facelift, it's the foundation for the future of Practice Intelligence™. As Qount continues to advance toward agentic automation, this redesign represents a major step in redefining how accounting firms manage performance, collaborate, and scale with intelligence.

To learn more visit: https://qount.io/feature-releases/uiux

About Qount

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Plano, TX, Qount provides an AI-driven Practice Intelligence Platform for public accounting firms. Qount integrates CRM, time-and-billing, onboarding, collaboration, client portals, document management, and more into one platform, enhancing efficiency with automated workflows. This all-in-one solution allows firms to standardize processes, streamline operations, and create more value for clients.

