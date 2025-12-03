Qount Achieves SOC 2® Type II, Reinforcing Commitment to Security, Trust, and Data Protection for Accounting Firms

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qount, the AI-driven Practice Intelligence Platform™ for public accounting firms, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2® Type II audit. Conducted by Armanino LLP, a top 25 U.S. accounting and consulting firm and one of the most respected SOC auditors in the country, successful completion of their SOC 2® Type II audit demonstrates Qount's sustained commitment to delivering the highest standards of security, availability, confidentiality and data protection to its customers.

To support its audit readiness and long-term infosec maturity, Qount engaged Geels Norton, a specialized cybersecurity, privacy, and AI compliance and advisory firm. Geels Norton provided critical advisory services leading up to the readiness assessment and continues to partner with Qount to help ensure its security posture remains robust, comprehensive, and aligned with industry best practices.

SOC 2® Type II is widely recognized as one of the most rigorous and trusted security standards for SaaS providers. Achieving this milestone validates that Qount's control activities and operational procedures meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) criteria for safeguarding customer data and ensuring systems operate reliably and securely.

"Earning our SOC 2 Type II is a significant achievement for Qount and a clear signal to the accounting profession that we take data security as seriously as they do," said Peter Miele, Chief Executive Officer at Qount. "As firms increasingly rely on cloud technology to run their operations, our customers can be confident that Qount is operating with industry-leading controls, continuous monitoring, and a deep commitment to protecting their information."

Armanino's thorough and independent audit assessed Qount's internal processes, infrastructure, software, data handling practices, and risk management standards over an extended period. This audit assures customers that Qount maintains strong, repeatable, and independently verified processes for security, availability, and confidentiality.

"Qount has been a wonderful client to support. Their friendly, organized team made the engagement straightforward and the audit process remarkably smooth," said Mike Wilson, Senior Manager at Armanino

"Qount approached their SOC 2 program with intention and through a risk-driven lens, implementing cybersecurity practices beyond those required for baseline SOC 2 compliance. The result is a purpose-built, scalable cybersecurity and risk management program that is built to meet the high standards of Qount's customers," said Nick Norton, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary at Geels Norton.

As accounting firms continue accelerating their adoption of cloud-first platforms, security remains a top priority. Qount's SOC 2 Type II reinforces its mission of empowering accounting firms with a secure, unified platform that streamlines operations, improves client delivery, and supports scalable growth.

About Qount

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Plano, TX, Qount provides an AI-native Practice Intelligence Platform for public accounting firms. Qount integrates CRM, time-and-billing, onboarding, collaboration, client portals, document management, staff resource management, and more into one platform, enhancing efficiency with automated workflows. This all-in-one solution allows firms to standardize processes, streamline operations, and create more value for clients.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino's accounting, consulting and technology experts combine technical know-how with firsthand industry knowledge. We've built AI into everything we do, so you have the power to innovate on your own terms. Build anything.

"Armanino" is the brand name under which Armanino LLP and Armanino Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with law, regulations, and professional standards. Armanino LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services, and Armanino Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory, and business consulting services. Armanino Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

About Geels Norton

Geels Norton (GN) is a premier boutique audit and advisory firm, setting the bar for personalized experiences and high-quality auditing and advisory services. GN partners exclusively with companies that believe the way you do anything is the way you do everything. Their clients reject checkbox compliance and prioritize robust, operationalized programs that align with their unique risks and culture. GN specializes in SOC, ISO, SSPA, and GRC advisory services.

