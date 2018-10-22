Suresh Kumar Joins PeerNova Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PeerNova, Inc. (PeerNova) today announced the appointment of Suresh Kumar to the PeerNova Board of Directors, effective immediately. Kumar joins four other directors: S. Atiq Raza (Chairman), Gangesh Ganesan, Howard Mergelkamp, and Jonathan E. Johnson.

"I am excited to join PeerNova's board of directors," said Suresh Kumar. "PeerNova has a highly capable management team. They have already brought real solutions to mission-critical problems in the financial industry. I look forward to being a part of their continued success."

Kumar is a global digital leader and an entrepreneur in the financial industry. He helped build NetX360, the largest wealth management platform for financial advisors. He has also helped build NetXInvestor, the industry-leading platform for retail investors, pioneering the online brokerage industry. He is now working with startups and helping them scale.

Kumar was a Senior Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer for BNY Mellon. He served on BNY Mellon's Executive Committee, the organization's most senior management body. He led 13,000 technology professionals, as BNY Mellon became the industry leader in delivering innovative and exceptional technology solutions. He was also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of iNautix Technologies, a BNY Mellon Company that provides offshore development services.

"Suresh is an industry leader who brings domain expertise to our board," said Gangesh Ganesan, PeerNova's President and CEO. "His vision complements our product and company goals. We are very excited to have him join our board and help bring Cuneiform® to more financial firms."

About PeerNova, Inc.

PeerNova is a Silicon Valley technology company founded in 2013 by veteran entrepreneurs with expertise in financial technology, distributed systems, and Big Data. PeerNova enables financial institutions around the world to securely and verifiably manage their data and address their challenges with post-trade processing, reconciliation, and compliance using a blockchain-based Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solution. For more information about PeerNova and its Cuneiform® Platform, please visit https://peernova.com.

SOURCE PeerNova, Inc.

Related Links

http://peernova.com

