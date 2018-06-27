Sureshot Command Streamlines Data Management And Enrichment For Marketing Operations

"Initially, our [Sureshot's] purpose in creating Command was to streamline data and make it easier for everyone to understand and use, but an important result of enhanced data efficiency is people efficiency. Now people in marketing operations don't have to waste their valuable time chasing down data insights. They can simply pop open their Command dashboard, get what they want, make decisions and move on," said David York, CEO of Sureshot.

In addition to providing an unbiased and comprehensive view of an organization's data, Command measures data quality as well as a company's ability to market to contacts across multiple channels (marketability). It can also identify a company's ideal customer profile (ICP) and whether or not the current contacts a company has in their database are in alignment with their ICP.

"In the world of marketing ops, TMI [Too Much Information] is a daily hazard. What's great about Command is its ability to quickly analyze all your information and produce insights that enable you to take the right action at the right time," said Chris Williams, COO of Sureshot.

Other advantages Command provides include pinpointing emerging trends, revealing opportunities to improve data and tracking data growth. Users can see the source of all information, find and address areas where it overlaps and ensure data is complete across information fields. Compatible with many tools, apps and systems, Command enables users to add a variety of data quality tools so users can validate and append missing data. Command data can also be exported to marketing automation systems.

Sureshot Command is currently available for demos and purchase at sureshot.io/command.

About Sureshot: Sureshot's cloud-based customer-engagement solutions solve marketing operations challenges that impact data management, campaign execution and the customer lifecycle. Designed to integrate seamlessly with the key platforms of a martech stack, Sureshot's SaaS solutions empower modern marketers to validate and enrich data, automate and extend cross-channel campaigns and deliver higher-quality interactions with customers and prospects.

