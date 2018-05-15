Sureshot Expands Board Of Directors And Strengthens Leadership Team

As President and COO, Williams will be responsible for overseeing all product innovations, as well as executing the company's market strategy and long-term growth plans. Williams has served on Sureshot's Board of Directors for several years and will continue to do so. Pruitt is the founder and CEO of Growth Digital, a web strategy and inbound marketing company, and Greene is the President of Inverta, a B2B marketing consulting firm. Both have deep experience in martech, and will work with other members of Sureshot's board to provide the company with ongoing strategic direction. All three leaders will report directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David York.

"Sureshot continues to experience tremendous growth, and I am glad we'll have the leadership and expertise of Chris, Nate and Patrice to guide us in achieving future goals. Chris is an invaluable source of wisdom and insight, who has served on our board for several years. And Nate and Patrice have demonstrated track records of leading revenue growth for martech companies. I know I speak for everyone on the leadership team when I say we look forward to the impact these three will have on Sureshot," said York.

About Chris Williams

Williams has more than 20 years of experience developing innovative technology solutions, enhancing global operations, and developing strategies that drive growth and enable technology-based companies to expand to new markets. "Since merging Connexio Labs with Sureshot Media, I have watched David and his team successfully transform Sureshot into a market-leading software company and I am excited to help lead this team as we continue to accelerate our next phase of growth," said Williams.

About Nate Pruitt

Over the last two decades, Pruitt has served as a tech-industry thought-leader, marketing consultant, and highly sought-after expert in generating revenue for Fortune 500 companies and startups alike. A hands-on leader, Pruitt is skilled in identifying a company's unique strengths and equipping their leaders with practical guidance on how to leverage every advantage to dominate the market. "Sureshot's capabilities put it in a unique position to transform marketing operations, and I'm glad to play a role in helping the company fulfill its vision," said Pruitt.

About Patrice Greene

A strategic thinker, Greene has over 15 year of experience guiding the growth and development of marketing companies, utilizing marketing technology to drive revenue, and creating demand for client products and services. "I have followed Sureshot's swift rise in the martech space as a solutions-leader, and have both used and recommended their solutions. It's a company I admire and trust and I am thrilled to contribute to its future," said Greene.

About Sureshot: Sureshot's cloud-based customer-engagement solutions solve marketing operations challenges that impact data management, campaign execution, and the customer lifecycle. Designed to integrate seamlessly with the key platforms of a martech stack, Sureshot solutions empower modern marketers to validate and enrich data, automate and extend cross-channel campaigns, and deliver higher-quality interactions with customers and prospects.

