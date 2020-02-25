SureStay Hotel Group® Leads Premium Economy Segment With More Than 300 Properties Globally

PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western® Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) announced today that the rapidly-growing SureStay Hotel Group has reached yet another milestone with over 300 active hotels worldwide. Leading the premium economy segment, SureStay Hotel Group has soared in popularity among both travelers and hotel developers.

Launched in October 2016, SureStay Hotel Group is already celebrating more than 300 properties open globally, making it one of the fastest growing brands in the hotel industry today. The brand is known as a trusted and respected lodging option among travelers, boasting average Google and TripAdvisor ratings of close to 4.0. SureStay® branded properties offer travelers consistent and quality levels of comfort, cleanliness and a service guarantee, all at an affordable price.

"BWHR has evolved into a global powerhouse, offering vibrant brands in every chain scale segment from premium economy to luxury," said David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer of BWHR. "SureStay Hotel Group is the latest example of how our iconic brand is on the forefront of delivering innovative travel solutions to guests and developers alike. In a short span of time, SureStay has experienced tremendous growth around the world and reaching exceptional levels of guest satisfaction. SureStay has solidified BWHR as a global leader in the premium economy segment, and we look forward to its continued growth and success."

The brand has also garnered significant interest among developers in the premium economy segment because of its remarkable performance. SureStay Hotel Group has achieved an average RevPAR of $40.44 at 107.2% share, and an average ADR of $79.20 at 123% share, as reported against the economy segment in North America for fiscal year 2019. This impressive performance, coupled with a competitive fee structure and access to BWHR's powerhouse brand, has made SureStay the go-to premium economy brand for hoteliers.

"SureStay Hotel Group has exceeded expectations and has evolved to become a leader in the premium economy market segment," comments Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of BWHR. "At BWHR we recognized a real need for a quality and value-driven product offering in the premium economy segment and we have created a product that truly delivers on its promise to guests and developers."

Every SureStay hotel is provided unparalleled systems and support, with access to BWHR's award-winning website, global partnerships and sales team, and state-of-the-art revenue management system. Hotels also have access to a revenue manager to maximize revenue and reduce operating costs. SureStay hotels benefit from BWHR's reputation for providing superior guest service and have access to the award-winning Best Western Rewards® program, which contributes nearly 50% of gross room revenue to hotels.

The future of SureStay Hotel Group looks brighter than ever with a robust global pipeline. This significant milestone comes following the expansion of SureStay Hotel Group in October 2019, when BWHR introduced extended stay brand, SureStay Studio.

To learn more about SureStay Hotel Group visit www.surestay.com or www.surestaydevelopers.com.

To learn more about BWHR visit www.bestwestern.com or www.bestwesterndevelopers.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotels™ Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay StudioSM franchises**. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com, www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com and www.surestay.com.

** Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

***All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie Ray

Senior PR Manager

602.957.5526

Katie.Ray@bwhhotelgroup.com

SOURCE Best Western® Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.bestwestern.com

