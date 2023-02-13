AN INSURANCE NEWS NET, INC. FEATURE

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving from a large construction site inspection in Puerto Rico, to a marketing meeting in North Carolina, satellite office gathering in Florida to a reinsurance facility annual meeting in the Dominican Republic, and back to the U.S. for a daddy-daughter dance, all in one week is a normal schedule for a surety sector executive. The unknown part of this story is how he plants five hundred trees in three months. That is precisely what the CEO of Surety One, Inc., did, . . . with a little help.

Constantin Poindexter Surety Company CEO, or Tree Hugger? Maybe Both!

Says CEO Constantin Poindexter, "I am involved in a significant amount of philanthropic work but much of it is by financial contribution and gifts in kind. When time allows, I like to do some hands-on stuff so I decided last fall that I would set myself the goal of planting five hundred trees before year's end. My understanding is that tree replacement has a significant impact on our environment, so it was for my kids, and everyone else's kids too."

Per OneTreePlanted, "Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80% of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. Forests provide jobs to over 1.6 billion people, absorb harmful carbon from the atmosphere, and are key ingredients in 25% of all medicines." The climate, health and social benefits of replacing trees that are routinely harvested or simply destroyed to clear land for mineral exploitation and development, is inestimable.

Poindexter acknowledged that it wasn't a simple endeavor. "It's not that easy. You can't just go buy a bunch of saplings and dig a hole anywhere. The tree type and getting permission to plant them can be challenging. I started in October and thought, "Well, this will be easy. I'll just go out once a week and put twenty in the ground. I managed to get two hundred in the dirt. I just ran out of time."

To make up for the deficit, Poindexter turned to OneTreePlanted, a non-profit organization that planted over fifty-two million trees in 2022. With OneTree's support, Poindexter accomplished the final three hundred placements, choosing Appalachia as the planting area, and fulfilling his goal.

Per standing agreement, CEO Constantin Poindexter's contributions to charitable foundations are matched by Surety One, Inc. Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary domiciled in Puerto Rico, operating throughout the United States, Canada and U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information on how to support OneTreePlanted call (800) 408-7850 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Surety One, Inc.