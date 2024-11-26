Surety One, Inc. Brings Thanksgiving Blessings

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Surety One, Inc. begins its celebration of holiday season by donation of Thanksgiving dinner turkeys to the less privileged families in the Raleigh and Wake County metropolitan area. The Surety One, Inc. Team recognizes a collaboration with the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, which has played a vital role in delivering these Thanksgiving blessings.

Happy Thanksgiving from the Surety One, Inc. Team!
Constantin Poindexter, CEO of Janus Assurance Re and Founder of Surety One, Inc. said, "For half of a decade, the Surety One, Inc. Team has marked the start of the most wonderful season of love and compassion by supporting those in need within our community. This year, we have doubled our 2023 delivery to two hundred turkeys, while continuing to support the Salvation Army's parallel food programs. We hope that this effort brings some Thanksgiving joy and comfort to families that otherwise might go without them."

The distribution of food as a donation would not have been possible without the collaboration of the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. The organization is focused and "committed to feeding children, families, and seniors by recovering and distributing over nine million pounds of food each year at their point of need through community-centered solutions."

Surety One, Inc. is deeply committed to aiding the sick, disabled, hungry and underserved members of the communities that it serves. The enterprise and holding company proudly stand by and donate financial support to the No Kid Hungry Foundation, the Salvation Army food program, the Episcopal food charities, and Feed America. Amplifying these efforts, all donations are matched by C. Constantin Poindexter and the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds, domiciled in Puerto Rico, licensed nationally, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic. For more information call (800) 373–2804 or email [email protected].

