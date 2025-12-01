Surety One, Inc. Brings Thansgiving Blessings

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Surety One, Inc. has opened the holiday season with a donation of Thanksgiving dinner turkeys to less privileged families in the Raleigh and Wake County metropolitan area. Surety One, Inc. partnered with the Salvation Army to accomplish delivery of these gifts.

C. Constantin Poindexter, CEO of Janus Assurance Re and Founder of Surety One, Inc. stated, "We are so happy to have been doing this for over a half of a decade. The Surety One, Inc. Team overwhelmingly agreed that nourishing our neighbor is a strong statement about what is important to us. Their empathy and compassion for the needs of our community are admirable. I really can't overstate how wonderful these folks are. Sharon, Wayne, Regina, Kenia, Carmen, Anna and Madison, all played oversized roles in a challenging year. Their collective efforts have ensured that those with "less" get a little bit "more". I am so thankful for them."

The distribution of turkeys would have been an insurmountable task without the collaboration of the Salvation Army. The organization's gift of food alleviates hunger by providing nutritious meals and groceries to those in need through programs like food pantries, soup kitchens, and emergency disaster relief. It aims to address not only the immediate need for food but also the root causes of poverty, offering a holistic approach to the support of individuals and families struggling with food insecurity. Surety One, Inc. is deeply committed to addressing the challenges of the disabled, hungry and underserved members of the communities that it serves. The business and its parent holding company donate financial support and gifts in kind to the No Kid Hungry Foundation, the Episcopal food charities and Feed America Foundation. To amplify these efforts, all donations are matched by C. Constantin Poindexter personally and by the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds, domiciled in Puerto Rico, licensed nationally, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic. For more information call (800) 373–2804 or email [email protected].

