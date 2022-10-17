Surety One, Inc. Renews Its Support of the Hispanic Promise

An Insurance News Net, Inc. Feature

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Hispanic Heritage month and in acknowledgment of the dedicated Latino staff of Surety One, Inc., C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo, CEO of the Poindexter Surety Group of companies has signed the Hispanic Promise, a national pledge to hire, promote, retain and celebrate Hispanics in the workplace. Per THP, "The Hispanic Promise is a non-legally binding sign of intention, result of the joint effort of multiple Hispanic Organizations, as a call to action for business leaders and companies of Corporate America to create a more inclusive work environment for Hispanics. The Promise also represents an opportunity for those companies already engaged in inclusion and diversity to showcase their commitment as a Hispanic-friendly place."

Surety One, Inc. and The Hispanic Promise

Surety One, Inc. has again this year signaled its commitment to an inclusive environment and exemplary professional opportunities for Hispanics. Said CEO Constantin Poindexter, "Ninety percent of our workforce is Latino. The success of our operations is directly attributable to the superlative dedication and performance of my Team. Diversity and inclusiveness are essential components of our corporate purpose, so I am pleased to reaffirm our adherence to the principles found in the THP Pledge."

In honor of the staff of Surety One, Inc. and in support of the laudable goals of the We Are All Human organization, Surety One has made equal donations to the Hispanic Star Nurse Heroes and the Help Hispanics Affected by COVID19 campaigns. Per standing agreement, all corporate donations are personally matched by Surety One, Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer.

