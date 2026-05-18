SuretyBind Welcomes Zurich as Associate Member

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuretyBind is pleased to announce that Zurich, one of the largest global insurance and surety providers, has become an Associate Member of SuretyBind, joining an industry-led effort to modernize the surety industry.

"Zurich represents the latest leading surety that recognizes the value and power of the industry-leading technology we are building to improve the performance of the entire industry," said Dhakshina Kasthuri, Chief Technology Officer of SuretyBind. "We welcome them to the SuretyBind family."

SuretyBind is pleased to announce that Zurich has become an Associate Member of SuretyBind. Post this Zurich logo

"We at Zurich are excited to support SuretyBind's work to modernize how the surety industry connects and serves customers — starting with more streamlined data exchange," said Kelly Kinzer, President – Global Head of Construction & Surety for Zurich. "Participation in SuretyBind reflects our commitment to help move the industry forward in a thoughtful, collaborative way."

"Surety has long relied on relationship‑driven execution supported by largely manual processes," said Brent McAllister, Global Head of Underwriting for Surety at Zurich. "Enhancing surety technology infrastructure has the potential to reduce friction and create a more efficient experience for brokers, sureties and customers alike."

SuretyBind encourages participation from all members of the surety industry. Companies interested in working with SuretyBind are encouraged to reach out at [email protected].

All SuretyBind activities are conducted under strict antitrust supervision.

SOURCE SuretyBind