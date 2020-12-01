Surf & Turf Therapy Launches Donation Campaign to Fund Therapy For Disabled

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donation drive to help children and adults with disabilities get therapy services with Surf & Turf Therapy , a nonprofit organization with a mission to better lives through nontraditional therapeutic activities.

Dr. Jillian Stewart launched Surf & Turf Therapy to provide therapy disabled children and adults using surfing and horseback riding as the primary treatment tools. They help a wide range of disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy, and down syndrome as well as over 20 unique diagnoses including spinal cord injury, dementia, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, Angelman syndrome. Ages range from as young as 18 months to 84 years old. Siblings are also welcomed in treatment sessions for additional support.

Accomplishments in 2020 to date :

Provided over $18k in pro bono services in 2020

60 unique patients and their families have received services

1,939 service hours YTD

Over 40 volunteers contributing/week

Nearly 100 volunteer hours/week

8 P/T and F/T employees or contractors/week

2 Doctors of Physical Therapy

2 Speech & Language Pathologists

2 Occupational Therapists

1 instructor for sibling sessions on both horseback & surfing

45 service hours/week (during the pandemic)

Surf & Turf Therapy's donation drive will allow the nonprofit to provide services to more people. Since the onset of the pandemic, the demand for services has nearly doubled.

Fundraising Goal : $56,200

Van for transportation of equipment: $35,000

1 year of vehicle insurance: $1200

Pro bono services: $20,000

As an equestrian and surfer, Dr. Jillian Stewart has combined her passion for horses and surfing to provide a unique blend of both clinical and alternative therapy. She is a Doctor of Physical Therapy - Northwestern University, a Hippotherapy Clinical Specialist, a PATH Registered Therapist, a PATH Therapeutic Riding Instructor, and an AHCB Registered Therapist. In January, a Doctor of Physical Therapy student from Northwestern will join the team to complete her residency for her doctorate.

They are a member of AHA - American Hippotherapy Association and ISTO- International Surf Therapy Organization.

Learn More at https://surfandturftherapy.org

