Surf Air Responds To False Claims By Former Flight Operator

With regard to the change in flight operators in California, Surf Air has opted to work with business partners that can continue to provide exemplary service to its members. Surf Air previously announced that it has contracted with Advanced Air, LLC to take over all of Surf Air's California routes effective June 17, 2018. Advanced Air is ACSF registered and has received a Platinum rating from ARG/US, the world's most prestigious third-party vetting system for charter operations. Less than 4% of all operators worldwide meet these safety standards.

Surf Air is the nation's first private air travel club offering unlimited monthly flights. Geared toward frequent regional business and leisure travelers, Surf Air provides a hassle-free flying experience in the company of an inspiring Member community. Its growing fleet of executive private aircrafts operate from convenient private airports in the United States and Europe. The company also provides global charter services via their Surf Anywhere program. For additional information and to download the app, consumers can visit www.surfair.com/.

