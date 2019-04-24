Surf And Therapy Dog Ricochet To Visit The California Science Center For A Special Sensory Friendly Screening Of IMAX® Documentary 'Superpower Dogs'

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center is now offering sensory friendly screenings of the new IMAX documentary Superpower Dogs in 2D for guests of all ages. On May 4, 2019, a canine star of the film, surf and therapy dog Ricochet, will visit the California Science Center IMAX theater to greet guests at the sensory friendly screening at 9:30 am. Ricochet is a registered and certified therapy dog who is celebrating 10 years as the first-ever dog to surf with kids with special needs, people with disabilities, wounded warriors & veterans with PTSD as a form of surf therapy, assistance, healing, and empowerment. In the last decade, she has taught and surfed with hundreds of individuals, leading to her role as the only SURFice dog® on the planet who provides canine assisted surfing and other activities to enhance and improve the quality of life for individuals with physical, cognitive, or emotional disabilities.

Sensory friendly screenings of Superpower Dogs are scheduled on the first Saturday of each month, and will take place at 9:30 am on May 4 and June 1, 2019, and at 9:00 am on July 6, 2019. All of these show times will feature the film in 2D, with no special glasses required. Theater light levels will be brighter and the volume of the film will be turned down. The IMAX theater will be "shush-free," and guests will be welcome to come and go throughout the film, with access to a relaxation zone in the upper lobby. For questions about any of these screenings, please contact the California Science Center at 4info@cscmail.org.

Ricochet is a part of Puppy Prodigies, a non-profit organization that provides paws-on healing through canine-assisted surfing, paddling, swimming, playing, therapy and other programs. The organization provides assistance to kids with special needs, people with disabilities, wounded warriors and veterans with PTSD. Services are provided by surfing dogs, therapy dogs, emotional support dogs, PTSD dogs and service dogs. Follow Ricochet on social media at @SurfDogRicochet.

Ricochet and Puppy Prodigies are sponsors of the special screening on May 4, 2019. They are providing a limited number of free tickets to those who have autism, or other special needs, along with their families. For more information and the opportunity to use these free tickets, please contact pawinspired@aol.com in advance of the screening.

The latest IMAX documentary from IMAX Entertainment, Cosmic Picture and presenting sponsor Mars Petcare, Superpower Dogs opened at the California Science Center on March 16, 2019, along with the companion exhibit Dogs! A Science Tail. The film offers a first-time ever window into the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world's most amazing dogs. The film is narrated by Chris Evans (Captain America: The First Avenger, Gifted).

Superpower Dogs follows six real-life working dogs from around the world, including Ricochet, along with their human partners, as they brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species such as rhinos and elephants and transform the lives of people with special needs. The film showcases, through heart-pounding original footage, the incredible abilities of dogs, and how they use their cognitive, sensory, and intuitive capabilities to save lives.

Superpower Dogs was filmed using IMAX® cameras and mixed in immersive IMAX 12.0 channel sound. With the clearest picture on the largest screens, and heart-pounding audio, The IMAX Experience® will put audiences in the heart of the action and highlight the profound connection people have with dogs.

Superpower Dogs is a family-friendly film and has a run time of 45 minutes. For more information, please visit www.superpowerdogs.com and follow @SuperpowerDogs.

Fans of Superpower Dogs, can also check out the books inspired by the film: Superpower Dogs (Photographic picture book) and Superpower Dogs: Halo: Disaster Response Dog (non-fiction middle-grade novel).

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare, one of the world's leading pet care companies, is proud to be the exclusive presenting sponsor of Superpower Dogs, as the film aligns with the company's purpose of A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™ by spotlighting the amazing true stories of dogs with extraordinary abilities who save lives and make the world a better place.

About The California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films.

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. For recorded information, including IMAX showtimes, call 323.SCIENCE (323.724-3623). IMAX ticket prices range from $6.75 to $8.95. For advance ticket purchases, group rates, or to make reservations for any visiting group of 15 or more (required), call 213.744-2019. Cash only parking is available in the guest lot at Figueroa and 39th/Exposition Park Drive at $12 per car, and $30 for commercial buses or oversize vehicles. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. For further information, please visit our website at www.californiasciencecenter.org.

Proceeds from the IMAX Theater support California Science Center exhibit and education programs.

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR®, Experience It In IMAX®, An IMAX 3D Experience® and The IMAX Experience® are trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies)

Media contacts:

Kristina Kurasz | kkurasz@cscmail.org

(213) 744-7446

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation

Related Links

http://www.californiasciencecenter.org

