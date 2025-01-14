Surf City Squeeze Introduces Irresistible Mint Cookie Crumble Smoothie

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf City Squeeze (www.surfcitysqueeze.com) is delighted to announce its newest limited-time smoothie, Mint Cookie Crumble. Treat your taste buds to the refreshing flavor of mint and the delight of pure chocolate bliss.

The Mint Cookie Crumble smoothie is a rich, indulgent blend of crushed cookie crumbles, mint flavoring and Surf City Squeeze's signature smoothie mix. This pleasant treat delivers the perfect balance of mint and sweet cookie crunch, making it the ultimate smoothie for those seeking a tasty escape.

Surf City Squeeze Introduces Mint Cookie Crumble Smoothie Available Now

"The cool, refreshing flavor of the mint perfectly complements the rich, indulgent chocolate," said Sam Carity, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Surf City Squeeze. "This is an irresistible treat for anyone looking to satisfy their cravings."

The Mint Cookie Crumble smoothie is now available at all participating U.S. Surf City Squeeze stores until May 12, 2025.

About Surf City Squeeze®

Surf City Squeeze, one of the country's top smoothie concepts, is famous for its proprietary low-fat smoothie mix and sourcing the highest quality fruits and vegetables. With 70 locations across 17 states, Surf City Squeeze was founded in 1981 and later became part of Kahala Brands and MTY Franchising USA, a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

