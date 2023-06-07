Surf City Squeeze Unleashes a Burst of Summer Flavors with their New Sunkissed Bliss Smoothies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf City Squeeze (www.surfcitysqueeze.com) is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest line of smoothies, Sunkissed Bliss. Featuring two delightful flavors, the new Turmeric Sunshine and Hibiscus Sunset smoothies were specially crafted to evoke the sensation of a sunny, tropical getaway in every sip. These new offerings will be available for a limited time beginning June 6, 2023.

Expertly blended with an array of fruit and wholesome ingredients, the new Sunkissed Bliss smoothies ensure a harmonious balance of taste and a refreshing experience.

Turmeric Sunshine: Energize your day with the zesty flavors of orange juice, mango, pineapple and turmeric.

Hibiscus Sunset: Dive into a tropical oasis with this mouthwatering blend of orange juice, strawberry, banana, and hibiscus.

"The new Sunkissed Bliss smoothies by Surf City Squeeze are the epitome of summertime joy," said Sam Carity, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Surf City Squeeze. "What makes the smoothies even more delicious is the addition of superfoods like turmeric and hibiscus, which not only enhance the taste but also bring additional benefits and unique qualities to the blend."

The Sunkissed Bliss smoothies will be available at participating U.S. Surf City Squeeze stores for a limited time until September 25, 2023.

About Surf City Squeeze®

Surf City Squeeze, one of the country's top smoothie concepts, is famous for its proprietary low-fat smoothie mix and sourcing the highest quality fruits and vegetables. With 70 locations across 17 states, Surf City Squeeze was founded in 1981 and later became part of Kahala Brands and MTY Franchising USA, a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

