Surf City Squeeze Unleashes a Burst of Summer Flavors with their New Sunkissed Bliss Smoothies

News provided by

Surf City Squeeze

07 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf City Squeeze (www.surfcitysqueeze.com) is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest line of smoothies, Sunkissed Bliss. Featuring two delightful flavors, the new Turmeric Sunshine and Hibiscus Sunset smoothies were specially crafted to evoke the sensation of a sunny, tropical getaway in every sip. These new offerings will be available for a limited time beginning June 6, 2023.

Continue Reading
Surf City Squeeze Sunkissed Bliss Smoothies
Surf City Squeeze Sunkissed Bliss Smoothies

Expertly blended with an array of fruit and wholesome ingredients, the new Sunkissed Bliss smoothies ensure a harmonious balance of taste and a refreshing experience.

  • Turmeric Sunshine: Energize your day with the zesty flavors of orange juice, mango, pineapple and turmeric.
  • Hibiscus Sunset: Dive into a tropical oasis with this mouthwatering blend of orange juice, strawberry, banana, and hibiscus.  

"The new Sunkissed Bliss smoothies by Surf City Squeeze are the epitome of summertime joy," said Sam Carity, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands, parent company of Surf City Squeeze. "What makes the smoothies even more delicious is the addition of superfoods like turmeric and hibiscus, which not only enhance the taste but also bring additional benefits and unique qualities to the blend."

The Sunkissed Bliss smoothies will be available at participating U.S. Surf City Squeeze stores for a limited time until September 25, 2023.

About Surf City Squeeze®
Surf City Squeeze, one of the country's top smoothie concepts, is famous for its proprietary low-fat smoothie mix and sourcing the highest quality fruits and vegetables. With 70 locations across 17 states, Surf City Squeeze was founded in 1981 and later became part of Kahala Brands and MTY Franchising USA, a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Surf City Squeeze, please visit www.surfcitysqueeze.com.

SOURCE Surf City Squeeze

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.